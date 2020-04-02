Solskjaer stays in touch with stars

AFP, LONDON





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keeping in touch with his players as he deals with the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

The English Premier League has been postponed until at least April 30, with fears growing that a meeting of league stakeholders tomorrow might decide to delay the season further.

During Britain’s lockdown, Solskjaer has been unable to train his squad in person, but he has been in constant contact with players and staff members online in an effort to ensure that they are ready if and when matches resume.

“Of course, I’m used to seeing them every day for hours and hours, so it’s different,” Solskjaer told United’s Web site on Tuesday. “I just keep in touch with them on WhatsApp groups and messages, and we plan for whenever we get back and what kind of sessions for when we do start — but it’s such an unknown, and we don’t really have an idea and are not 100 percent about when we’ll start.”

“We can keep in touch and see each other,” Solskjaer said. “We can send messages and get a reply quickly, and we can do the old-fashioned phone call sometimes and speak just on the phone — so we keep in touch regularly.”

Solskjaer said that he is enjoying spending time with his family until United are able to play again.

“I’m good, the family is good,” he said. “One of the downsides of football is you don’t get too much time with family and the flip side now is you get loads of time with them.”