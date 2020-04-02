Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keeping in touch with his players as he deals with the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
The English Premier League has been postponed until at least April 30, with fears growing that a meeting of league stakeholders tomorrow might decide to delay the season further.
During Britain’s lockdown, Solskjaer has been unable to train his squad in person, but he has been in constant contact with players and staff members online in an effort to ensure that they are ready if and when matches resume.
“Of course, I’m used to seeing them every day for hours and hours, so it’s different,” Solskjaer told United’s Web site on Tuesday. “I just keep in touch with them on WhatsApp groups and messages, and we plan for whenever we get back and what kind of sessions for when we do start — but it’s such an unknown, and we don’t really have an idea and are not 100 percent about when we’ll start.”
“We can keep in touch and see each other,” Solskjaer said. “We can send messages and get a reply quickly, and we can do the old-fashioned phone call sometimes and speak just on the phone — so we keep in touch regularly.”
Solskjaer said that he is enjoying spending time with his family until United are able to play again.
“I’m good, the family is good,” he said. “One of the downsides of football is you don’t get too much time with family and the flip side now is you get loads of time with them.”
A businessman who received millions of dollars for his work on Tokyo’s successful campaign to host the 2020 Olympic Games has said that he played a key role in securing the support of a former Olympics powerbroker suspected by French prosecutors of taking bribes to help Japan’s bid. Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at the advertising agency Dentsu, was paid US$8.2 million by the committee that spearheaded Tokyo’s bid for the 2020 Games, financial records showed. Takahashi said the work included lobbying International Olympic Committee (IOC) members such as Lamine Diack, the ex-Olympics powerbroker, and that he gave Diack gifts, including digital
If British industry succeeds in saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, it would in part be thanks to the pioneering role played by Formula One (F1) racing teams in the country. Seven of F1’s 10 teams have joined forces with leading aerospace and engineering firms to ramp up production of ventilators, while Mercedes has also worked with medics and academics to produce an alternative breathing aid. Normally obsessed with improving the performance of cars that race at more than 320kph, the teams are stripping back lifesaving devices and using computer simulation to test whether more simplified models can be mass produced. The seven
BITING THE BULLET: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi said that top players would make contributions so that the club’s employees can collect 100 percent of their salary Three-quarters of Rugby Australia’s staff were temporarily laid off yesterday amid huge financial losses from the sport’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown, while Lionel Messi confirmed on Monday that Barcelona’s players would take a 70 percent pay cut to ensure that the club’s other employees are paid. The cuts to rugby staff were “the toughest decision in the game’s history,” governing body CEO Raelene Castle said. “Although extremely painful, they are necessary to ensure ... we are able to come out the other side of this global crisis, fully operational and ready to throw everything into the rebuild.” The sport has been hit hard by
After the University of Michigan lost to Ohio State University in the semi-finals of the women’s NCAA Big Ten Tournament, Michigan Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico and her staff hit the road, where they intended to take advantage of a full week off before the NCAA Tournament by visiting as many potential recruits as possible. “That was our window. You get to go to someone’s home. That helps you build relationships. Helps build so many things,” Barnes Arico said. “We had all these things scheduled until we went to see high-school championships.” Of course, the championships were canceled, as was the NCAA