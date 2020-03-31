Alex Marquez on Sunday celebrated a first MotoGP win — even if only virtually — in a “StayAtHomeGP” e-sports race featuring 10 top riders, including older brother and six-time world champion Marc Marquez.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought live sport to a standstill, the 23-year-old Moto2 champion is still waiting to debut in the top category after moving up to partner his brother at Repsol Honda.
The opening race in Qatar on March 8 was canceled and all other races up to May 17 have been postponed, with more likely to be added.
Photo: AFP
The light-hearted online race, with riders joining remotely, was put on by the MotoGP organizer to give fans something to watch, while reinforcing the message about staying safe at home.
“I am really pleased to win my first race,” said Alex Marquez, whose brother has won the past four MotoGP titles, and triumphed in 12 of last year’s 19 races with single-season points and podiums records.
The Spaniard said Indonesian e-sports racer Putut Maulana had given him some useful tips, which he had kept to himself out of sibling rivalry.
Italian Francesco Bagnaia was second for Pramac Ducati, with Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales of Spain third in a crash-strewn race over six laps around a virtual Italian Grand Prix circuit. Marc Marquez was fifth.
“I enjoyed it a lot and I hope everyone who watched also had a good time,” Alex Marquez said.
“Let’s hope that everyone continues to follow the advice of the doctors and scientists so that we can return to a more normal life, seeing friends and family, enjoying the outside and going racing,” he said.
Second only to Italy in COVID-19 fatalities, Spain is preparing to enter its third week under near-total lockdown with most of the population housebound as the nation tries to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
Seven of Sunday’s 10 riders were Spanish.
Petronas Yamaha’s French rider Fabio Quartararo came fourth, and set the fastest lap, after starting from pole position.
He took out future teammate Vinales at the first corner of a chaotic opening lap.
“You need a different style in these kinds of races, so I had to adapt my strategy a little bit during the day,” said Marc Marquez, who also crashed.
“A good time and I am really happy to be able to do something for the fans,” he said.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for US$400 million, ending the billionaire’s legal fight with Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) and clearing the way to build a new arena for his NBA team down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer on Tuesday announced his cash purchase of the venerated arena. Ballmer, a former Microsoft executive, and Clippers vice chairman Dennis Wong are making the transaction through CAPSS LLC, a newly formed entity that would continue to operate the Forum as a live music venue. “This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said.
EXPENDITURE: Tokyo Games organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said that ‘additional expenses are going to be quite massive’ to reschedule the Olympics The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-to-August window next year for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. John Coates, head of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics, told the newspaper that the Games would have to be held between the tennis Grand Slams of Wimbledon, scheduled to end in mid-July, and the US Open, which starts in late August. “We want to more or less finalize the dates in four weeks’ time,” the newspaper quoted Coates as saying. Coates, who is also
PROUD, BUT BOWING OUT: The Dallas center missed all of 2018 due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, but Travis Frederick returned to be a standout again last season Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick on Monday stunningly announced his retirement. Frederick, who turned 29 on Wednesday last week, was a Pro Bowl selection in five of his six NFL seasons. Frederick revealed his retirement in a lengthy letter, beginning it by writing: “After much consideration, discussion, and reflection, I have decided to retire from football. This was not an easy decision.” Frederick cited his bout with autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre syndrome as a factor. He missed the 2018 season due to the illness in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system, but he returned to be a standout again last
When two Spanish soccer players took to the controls of FIFA 20 after the COVID-19 pandemic saw their La Liga match canceled, a stadium-sized virtual audience watched online. The huge digital crowd last week is part of a spectacular boom for the digital gaming industry, as record numbers flock to online servers for distraction, entertainment and friendship with the “real world” seemingly falling apart. Real Betis Balompie striker Borja Iglesias kicked the winning goal using his own digital likeness in the 6-5 battle against Sevilla, which was broadcast on popular video game streaming platform Twitch. It took place at the same time the