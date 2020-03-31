Even in a MotoGP ‘StayAtHomeGP’ virtual reality, a Marquez still rules

Reuters, LONDON





Alex Marquez on Sunday celebrated a first MotoGP win — even if only virtually — in a “StayAtHomeGP” e-sports race featuring 10 top riders, including older brother and six-time world champion Marc Marquez.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought live sport to a standstill, the 23-year-old Moto2 champion is still waiting to debut in the top category after moving up to partner his brother at Repsol Honda.

The opening race in Qatar on March 8 was canceled and all other races up to May 17 have been postponed, with more likely to be added.

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, left, and his brother and teammate Alex Marquez attend the presentation of the new Repsol Honda team in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 27. Photo: AFP

The light-hearted online race, with riders joining remotely, was put on by the MotoGP organizer to give fans something to watch, while reinforcing the message about staying safe at home.

“I am really pleased to win my first race,” said Alex Marquez, whose brother has won the past four MotoGP titles, and triumphed in 12 of last year’s 19 races with single-season points and podiums records.

The Spaniard said Indonesian e-sports racer Putut Maulana had given him some useful tips, which he had kept to himself out of sibling rivalry.

Italian Francesco Bagnaia was second for Pramac Ducati, with Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales of Spain third in a crash-strewn race over six laps around a virtual Italian Grand Prix circuit. Marc Marquez was fifth.

“I enjoyed it a lot and I hope everyone who watched also had a good time,” Alex Marquez said.

“Let’s hope that everyone continues to follow the advice of the doctors and scientists so that we can return to a more normal life, seeing friends and family, enjoying the outside and going racing,” he said.

Second only to Italy in COVID-19 fatalities, Spain is preparing to enter its third week under near-total lockdown with most of the population housebound as the nation tries to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Seven of Sunday’s 10 riders were Spanish.

Petronas Yamaha’s French rider Fabio Quartararo came fourth, and set the fastest lap, after starting from pole position.

He took out future teammate Vinales at the first corner of a chaotic opening lap.

“You need a different style in these kinds of races, so I had to adapt my strategy a little bit during the day,” said Marc Marquez, who also crashed.

“A good time and I am really happy to be able to do something for the fans,” he said.