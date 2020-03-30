ITALY
Sports ban extended
Minister of Sports Vincenzo Spadafora on Saturday said that the ban on games and competitions in the nation is to be extended through all of next month. A nationwide lockdown was due to expire on Friday this week, but health experts have said that the need to contain COVID-19 would likely last weeks beyond that. Spadafora told La Repubblica that talks about restarting Serie A soccer on May 3 are “unrealistic.” Today “I will propose extending the ban on sports competitions at every level for all of April. And I’ll extend the measure to training — an area where we hadn’t intervened because there was still a possibility of holding the Olympics,” he said.
SOCCER
Rustu Recber tests positive
Former Turkey and Barcelona goalkeeper Rustu Recber is in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his wife, Isil Recber, wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “Rustu is in hospital with a COVID-19 diagnosis,” she wrote. She and their son and daughter had tested negative for the virus, she wrote. Rustu Recber took on hero status in Turkey as he kept goal at the 2002 World Cup, anchoring his team to the semi-finals and ultimately third place, their greatest ever performance at the tournament. The goalkeeper was easily recognizable at the World Cup due to the black, anti-reflection product he smeared beneath his eyes like some NFL players.
BASKETBALL
Dolan contracts COVID-19
New York Knicks owner James Dolan has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Knicks announced on Saturday. The 64-year-old, who also owns the National Hockey League’s New York Rangers, is self isolating after experiencing “little to no symptoms,” the Knicks wrote on Twitter. Dolan continues to carry out his duties as the executive chairman of New York-based sports and entertainment company Madison Square Garden Co, the Knicks said.
BASEBALL
Jim Edmonds hospitalized
Former eight-time Gold Glove winner Jim Edmonds was in hospital on Saturday with symptoms similar to those from COVID-19. The 49-year-old Edmonds was awaiting test results after trying to tough it out on his own. He said his condition worsened and he checked himself into a hospital. “Held off as long as I could,” Edmonds wrote on Instagram and included a photograph of himself wearing a mask. “I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke. #gethealthy.”
BOXING
Billy Saunders apologizes
British world champion Billy Joe Saunders apologized on Saturday after a video emerged of him advising men on how to attack women if domestic arguments occur during COVID-19 lockdowns. WBO super middleweight champion Saunders, 30, is seen in the video giving tips on how to react if “your old woman is ... coming at you, spitting a bit of venom in your face.” Using a punchbag, he then describes how to “hit her on the chin” and “finish her off.” Saunders said that if he “offended any women,” he apologizes. “I would never condone domestic violence and if I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself,” Saunders wrote on Twitter. “Apologies if I offended any women, stay blessed.”
