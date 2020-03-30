Steve Smith’s two-year leadership ban ended yesterday, leaving him eligible again to captain Australia.
Smith was stripped of the captaincy and banned from leading Australia for two years over his involvement in the 2018 ball tampering scandal in South Africa.
Australia players were this week due to conclude a series of matches in New Zealand and, for some, to join the Indian Premier League.
However, it is not clear whether the IPL will take place this year and when international matches will resume. Australia’s scheduled tours to England and Bangladesh in the middle of the year are in doubt.
Smith told Channel Nine television’s Sports Sunday that he is doing his best to stay mentally and physically fit, training in his home gym, going on 10km runs and practising the guitar.
“It’s obviously not looking likely [the IPL will go ahead] at the moment,” Smith said. “I think there might be some meetings over the next few days to discuss what the go is with it all.”
“I’m just trying to stay physically and mentally fit and fresh and, if it goes ahead at some point, then great,” he said. “And if not, there’s plenty going on in the world at the moment. So just play it day by day.”
It seems unlikely Smith will return to the captaincy when cricket resumes. Tim Paine is firmly established as Australia’s Test captain and although he is 35, he is not immediately considering retirement. Aaron Finch has captained Australia successfully in white-ball cricket.
The conclusion of Smith’s ban ends the period of upheaval in Australian cricket that followed the ball tampering incident in the second Test in Cape Town, when Cameron Bancroft, with the knowledge of Smith and then-Australia vice captain David Warner, used sandpaper to change the condition of the ball.
Smith and Warner received one-year bans from international and most domestic cricket, while Bancroft was banned for nine months. The scandal also resulted in the resignation of coach Darren Lehmann and the departure of Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland.
Warner remains under a career-long leadership ban.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for US$400 million, ending the billionaire’s legal fight with Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) and clearing the way to build a new arena for his NBA team down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer on Tuesday announced his cash purchase of the venerated arena. Ballmer, a former Microsoft executive, and Clippers vice chairman Dennis Wong are making the transaction through CAPSS LLC, a newly formed entity that would continue to operate the Forum as a live music venue. “This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said.
EXPENDITURE: Tokyo Games organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said that ‘additional expenses are going to be quite massive’ to reschedule the Olympics The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-to-August window next year for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. John Coates, head of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics, told the newspaper that the Games would have to be held between the tennis Grand Slams of Wimbledon, scheduled to end in mid-July, and the US Open, which starts in late August. “We want to more or less finalize the dates in four weeks’ time,” the newspaper quoted Coates as saying. Coates, who is also
PROUD, BUT BOWING OUT: The Dallas center missed all of 2018 due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, but Travis Frederick returned to be a standout again last season Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick on Monday stunningly announced his retirement. Frederick, who turned 29 on Wednesday last week, was a Pro Bowl selection in five of his six NFL seasons. Frederick revealed his retirement in a lengthy letter, beginning it by writing: “After much consideration, discussion, and reflection, I have decided to retire from football. This was not an easy decision.” Frederick cited his bout with autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre syndrome as a factor. He missed the 2018 season due to the illness in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system, but he returned to be a standout again last
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive COVID-19 test prompted the NBA to shut down its season, says that the coronavirus has caused him to lose his sense of smell. The Frenchman, whose defensive talents have earned him the nickname “Stifle Tower,” tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, the result bringing the NBA season to an abrupt halt. In social media posts since then, the 27-year-old had said he was feeling better, but on Sunday he tweeted that he was experiencing one of the lesser-known symptoms of the illness. “Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is