With the NHL season on an indefinite hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players have plenty of time to ponder the potential return of the sport.
With it looking increasingly likely that a full 82-game regular season is not in the cards, attention is turning to how the playoffs might look.
In a conference call yesterday involving players from four Pacific Division teams, several potential playoff formats were floated.
At the moment, teams have played between 68 and 71 games, calling into question whether total points could be used as the deciding criteria, or if the percentage of points amassed should be utilized.
Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano suggested an even more dramatic departure.
“I’ve thought a lot about this,” he said. “In a perfect world, you want to play a full regular season and whoever gets in, gets in — but I don’t think realistically we’re going to have that time. You can’t eliminate teams that are in on points percentage. I think you go 12 [playoff teams in each conference]. More teams get in this year — maybe a couple byes at the top — and play it out.”
Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat said of his playoff preference: “Either go by points percentage or play some more regular-season games.”
“To make it completely fair, you’d want to play more regular-season games and have more games to get in, but if we’re going to start playoffs right away, definitely by percentage, that would put [the Canucks] in,” Horvat said. “But it’s tough to make that call.”
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid said he does not want action to resume with the start of the post-season.
“We want a fair season and a fair season is a full season,” McDavid said. “If we can go do that, that’s what we would obviously prefer. I don’t think we can just step into playoffs and Game 1: Calgary come to Edmonton, and guys are just running around killing each other and we haven’t played a game in two months. It would end up the Stockton Heat against the Bakersfield Condors, if that’s the case.”
“We want to keep guys healthy, and we want to make sure that everyone is up and ready for playoff hockey,” McDavid added. “If we can get back to playing, I think it could be some of the best playoffs we’ve ever seen.”
Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson also favors a resumption of the regular season.
“I think it’s fair to start where we left off here,” Ekman-Larsson said. “It would be good for the playoffs, too, to get those games going again. It would benefit all of us.”
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for US$400 million, ending the billionaire’s legal fight with Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) and clearing the way to build a new arena for his NBA team down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer on Tuesday announced his cash purchase of the venerated arena. Ballmer, a former Microsoft executive, and Clippers vice chairman Dennis Wong are making the transaction through CAPSS LLC, a newly formed entity that would continue to operate the Forum as a live music venue. “This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said.
DISSENT: The US track and field body joined sports officials in Norway and Brazil, as well as Indian athletes, in calling on the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 organizers have started drafting possible alternatives to holding the Olympics this summer, two sources familiar with the talks said, in contrast to the Japanese government’s stance that postponement is not an option. While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted sports events around the world, Japan has been steadfast in saying that the Games would go on. A Japanese government spokesman on Wednesday said that Tokyo was not preparing for postponement. “Finally, we have been asked to make a simulation in case of a postponement,” said one of the sources, an official close to the organizing committee who is involved in drafting the
EXPENDITURE: Tokyo Games organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said that ‘additional expenses are going to be quite massive’ to reschedule the Olympics The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-to-August window next year for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. John Coates, head of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics, told the newspaper that the Games would have to be held between the tennis Grand Slams of Wimbledon, scheduled to end in mid-July, and the US Open, which starts in late August. “We want to more or less finalize the dates in four weeks’ time,” the newspaper quoted Coates as saying. Coates, who is also
PROUD, BUT BOWING OUT: The Dallas center missed all of 2018 due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, but Travis Frederick returned to be a standout again last season Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick on Monday stunningly announced his retirement. Frederick, who turned 29 on Wednesday last week, was a Pro Bowl selection in five of his six NFL seasons. Frederick revealed his retirement in a lengthy letter, beginning it by writing: “After much consideration, discussion, and reflection, I have decided to retire from football. This was not an easy decision.” Frederick cited his bout with autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre syndrome as a factor. He missed the 2018 season due to the illness in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system, but he returned to be a standout again last