SOCCER
PSG jersey funds virus care
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have raised more than 200,000 euros (US$220,156) for local healthcare professionals battling the COVID-19 pandemic with the release of a limited-edition jersey, the Ligue 1 champions have said. The shirt is a replica of PSG’s current home strip, but has the words Tous Unis, or “All Together,” where the main sponsor logo usually sits and features badges pledging support to doctors. All the proceeds are going to Assistance Publique Hopitaux de Paris. “We cannot be grateful enough for the tremendous and courageous work that healthcare staff are doing every day to deal with this emergency,” PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said.
NBA
Curry quizzes virus expert
NBA star Stephen Curry on Tuesday took his questions on the pandemic to Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the US National Institutes of Health, in an Instagram conversation that drew almost 50,000 viewers, including former US president Barack Obama. The message from Fauci: “This is serious business.” Fauci said he was hopeful that a vaccine would be available by next winter, but in the meantime social distancing, testing and use of personal protective gear are important measures to protect healthcare providers and those battling the illness. “Vaccines are going to be important for next time around, not for what we’re dealing with now,” he added.
E-SPORTS
NBA player invests in Tribe
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is among the early investors in Tribe Gaming. The mobile-focused e-sports organization, which has 15 million subscribers and 67 million monthly views on YouTube, on Thursday announced that it had raised US$1.04 million in its first investment round. “I’ve been an NBA All-Star and made it to the NCAA championship, but I still get a rush when I’m taking down my enemy’s towers in a game of Clash,” Hayward said in a press release. “Tribe is about celebrating mobile gaming, whether it’s by cheering your team on the sidelines or watching your favorite streamers on your couch.” Other initial participants include WWE wrestler Claudio “Cesaro” Castagnoli. “Just a few years ago, mobile games were dismissed as simple puzzles and time-wasters — now mobile has grown into its own ecosystem of complex games and world-class competition,” Tribe founder and CEO Patrick Carney said.
MMA
Champion Jones arrested
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and other offenses after officers heard gunshots and found him in a parked car with a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor early on Thursday, Albuquerque police said. The 32-year-old Jones was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DWI, negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle, police said, adding that Jones was found in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with the engine running at about 1am. Bernalillo County Jail records indicate that Jones was released after being booked. Jones (26-1) retained his title in February by beating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) hailed Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying after her win at the All England Open Badminton Championships with a video montage on Facebook as the shuttler began 14 days of self-quarantine on her return to Taiwan. The BWF Facebook group released the video on Friday, saying: “She is terrific, she is tenacious, she is the queen. All hail Queen Tai,” lauding her third All England title after her 21-19, 21-15 victory over top seed and then-world No. 1 Chen Yufei of China in in Birmingham on Sunday. Tai on Wednesday posted a photograph of herself onboard an EVA Airways flight
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for US$400 million, ending the billionaire’s legal fight with Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) and clearing the way to build a new arena for his NBA team down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer on Tuesday announced his cash purchase of the venerated arena. Ballmer, a former Microsoft executive, and Clippers vice chairman Dennis Wong are making the transaction through CAPSS LLC, a newly formed entity that would continue to operate the Forum as a live music venue. “This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said.
Two great US pastimes, baseball and fantasy sports, were at the center of a court battle on Friday even as ballparks across the country stood silent and empty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Arguing over a suit that was filed as players were about to report for spring training, lawyers for Major League Baseball (MLB) and two teams urged a federal judge to toss out a claim by fantasy sports participants that they were defrauded by MLB’s sign-stealing scandal. An attorney for the DraftKings participants said that fantasy baseball is marketed as based entirely on performance statistics and they would not have entered
DISSENT: The US track and field body joined sports officials in Norway and Brazil, as well as Indian athletes, in calling on the IOC to postpone the Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 organizers have started drafting possible alternatives to holding the Olympics this summer, two sources familiar with the talks said, in contrast to the Japanese government’s stance that postponement is not an option. While the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted sports events around the world, Japan has been steadfast in saying that the Games would go on. A Japanese government spokesman on Wednesday said that Tokyo was not preparing for postponement. “Finally, we have been asked to make a simulation in case of a postponement,” said one of the sources, an official close to the organizing committee who is involved in drafting the