SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

PSG jersey funds virus care

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have raised more than 200,000 euros (US$220,156) for local healthcare professionals battling the COVID-19 pandemic with the release of a limited-edition jersey, the Ligue 1 champions have said. The shirt is a replica of PSG’s current home strip, but has the words Tous Unis, or “All Together,” where the main sponsor logo usually sits and features badges pledging support to doctors. All the proceeds are going to Assistance Publique Hopitaux de Paris. “We cannot be grateful enough for the tremendous and courageous work that healthcare staff are doing every day to deal with this emergency,” PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said.

NBA

Curry quizzes virus expert

NBA star Stephen Curry on Tuesday took his questions on the pandemic to Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the US National Institutes of Health, in an Instagram conversation that drew almost 50,000 viewers, including former US president Barack Obama. The message from Fauci: “This is serious business.” Fauci said he was hopeful that a vaccine would be available by next winter, but in the meantime social distancing, testing and use of personal protective gear are important measures to protect healthcare providers and those battling the illness. “Vaccines are going to be important for next time around, not for what we’re dealing with now,” he added.

E-SPORTS

NBA player invests in Tribe

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is among the early investors in Tribe Gaming. The mobile-focused e-sports organization, which has 15 million subscribers and 67 million monthly views on YouTube, on Thursday announced that it had raised US$1.04 million in its first investment round. “I’ve been an NBA All-Star and made it to the NCAA championship, but I still get a rush when I’m taking down my enemy’s towers in a game of Clash,” Hayward said in a press release. “Tribe is about celebrating mobile gaming, whether it’s by cheering your team on the sidelines or watching your favorite streamers on your couch.” Other initial participants include WWE wrestler Claudio “Cesaro” Castagnoli. “Just a few years ago, mobile games were dismissed as simple puzzles and time-wasters — now mobile has grown into its own ecosystem of complex games and world-class competition,” Tribe founder and CEO Patrick Carney said.

MMA

Champion Jones arrested

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and other offenses after officers heard gunshots and found him in a parked car with a handgun and a half-empty bottle of liquor early on Thursday, Albuquerque police said. The 32-year-old Jones was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DWI, negligent use of firearms, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance for a vehicle, police said, adding that Jones was found in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with the engine running at about 1am. Bernalillo County Jail records indicate that Jones was released after being booked. Jones (26-1) retained his title in February by beating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.