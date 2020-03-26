SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASEBALL

CPBL to begin on April 11

The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) is to start on April 11, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with games on the opening day to be played behind closed doors. The Chinese Taipei Baseball Association said that games in the five-team league’s season-opening weekend would be played without fans, with the situation due to be assessed on a round-by-round basis. The opening day of the CPBL season was originally scheduled for Saturday. To abide by rules set out by health authorities, the CPBL has said that it would limit attendances to 150 fans once games are opened up to the public. Temperature screening would take place, with fans encouraged to keep their distance from one another and wear masks.

FORMULA ONE

McLaren allowed changes

McLaren would be allowed to make chassis changes next season to accommodate the switch from Renault engines to Mercedes, even though Formula One has decided to keep this year’s cars for another season. The Woking, England-based team are the only ones undergoing a change of engine provider at the end of this season. Formula One earlier this month announced that it was postponing until 2022 planned major rules changes for next season “due to the currently volatile financial situation” caused by the pandemic. Teams would continue to use this year’s cars next season as a cost saving measure. “This decision does not impact our change to Mercedes power units in 2021, and we will be allowed to make the necessary changes to our car to accommodate this,” McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said on the team’s Web site. The pandemic has forced the sport to cancel this month’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix and Monaco showcase, while six other races have been postponed. Formula One chairman Chase Carey on Monday said that he still hoped to start a reduced 15-to-18-race season in the summer.

SOCCER

DFL eyes longer suspension

The German Football League (DFL) on Tuesday announced it would propose that the Bundesliga suspension, due to the pandemic, be extended to late next month. On Monday last week, the DFL, which runs Germany’s two top divisions, put them on hold until at least Thursday next week because of the coronavirus. The DFL is to propose the extension to its 36 clubs at a meeting on Tuesday next week. TV rights represent a large part of the income for top-flight clubs and playing games behind closed doors, but live on TV, would reduce the financial effects of the pandemic. Separately, soccer players at Germany’s top teams, including Bayern Munich, have agreed to take pay cuts to help clubs survive the economic effects of the crisis, media reports said on Tuesday. Bild said that players and club officials at champions Bayern, top of the Bundesliga when the season was halted on March 13, have accepted a 20 percent cut in their salaries. Bayern have a massive wage bill, which last year reached 336 million euros (US$363.6 million), almost half of club turnover. Players at Borussia Moenchengladbach were the first in the league to propose a pay cut, followed by others at Werder Bremen, Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund.