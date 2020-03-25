A soccer player formerly on Nigeria’s national team was killed in a traffic accident and another was kidnapped by gunmen while driving on the same day, their clubs said on Monday.
Ifeanyi George, who played two games for Nigeria in 2017, was killed along with teammate Emmanuel Ogbu when their vehicle collided with a parked truck in southern Nigeria, on Sunday.
Their deaths were announced in a statement from their club, Rangers International.
George was 26. Ogbu was a member of the club’s youth team. A third man who was in the vehicle and who was not a soccer player was also killed.
The Nigerian Professional Football League was suspended last week because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and George and the other men were reportedly returning home to Lagos.
Also on Sunday, Nigeria striker Dayo Ojo of two-time African Champions League winners Enyimba International and a player from a different team were kidnapped by gunmen while traveling to Akure in southwestern Nigeria.
Enyimba said another of their players escaped.
Ojo played for Nigeria at the 2018 African Nations Championship, when the team made the final.
Kidnappings for ransom are relatively common in Nigeria, with soccer players and coaches, and their families, often targeted.
Former Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel and former national team coach Samson Siasia have both had relatives kidnapped.
Siasia’s mother was kidnapped and later released last year. Mikel’s father has been kidnapped twice, the last time while his son was playing for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) hailed Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying after her win at the All England Open Badminton Championships with a video montage on Facebook as the shuttler began 14 days of self-quarantine on her return to Taiwan. The BWF Facebook group released the video on Friday, saying: “She is terrific, she is tenacious, she is the queen. All hail Queen Tai,” lauding her third All England title after her 21-19, 21-15 victory over top seed and then-world No. 1 Chen Yufei of China in in Birmingham on Sunday. Tai on Wednesday posted a photograph of herself onboard an EVA Airways flight
Slovenian Janja Garnbret, the world’s top female climber, is staying calm and focused despite the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with sports events around the world and plunging preparations for the Tokyo Olympics into chaos. The 21-year-old is one of about 10,000 athletes preparing to compete at the Tokyo Games, which organizers insist will go ahead as scheduled from July 24 even as the global sports calendar has ground to a halt due to the pandemic. Garnbret, the reigning two-time world champion in the combined climbing event set to make its Olympics debut in Tokyo, has qualified for the Games already, but others
Two great US pastimes, baseball and fantasy sports, were at the center of a court battle on Friday even as ballparks across the country stood silent and empty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Arguing over a suit that was filed as players were about to report for spring training, lawyers for Major League Baseball (MLB) and two teams urged a federal judge to toss out a claim by fantasy sports participants that they were defrauded by MLB’s sign-stealing scandal. An attorney for the DraftKings participants said that fantasy baseball is marketed as based entirely on performance statistics and they would not have entered
Almost all of Europe has suspended soccer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Belarus is just getting started. The crowd attending Energetik-BGU’s 3-1 win over former Champions League participant BATE Borisov on Thursday was modest — just 730 people — as Jasurbek Yakhshiboyev scored two goals on his league debut. On an artificial field, the Uzbekistan forward danced through BATE’s defense and scored the opening goal to cheers from spectators spread out along the stadium’s only stand. The game was in pride of place on international gambling Web sites. On Friday, Rukh Brest defeated Dynamo Minsk 1-0 at the Stadyen Dynama in the capital. Shortly before