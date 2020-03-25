‘Mission impossible’ sees the A-League suspended

AP, SYDNEY





Australian soccer’s A-League yesterday suspended its season indefinitely, bringing an end to all professional soccer competitions in Australia and New Zealand until the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

Football Federation Australia chief executive James Johnson announced the decision, saying the latest measures imposed by the federal government made it impossible for the A-League to continue.

The league had only a few regular-season rounds of matches remaining before the playoffs. Johnson said the postponement would be reviewed on April 22.

“As a national competition played in all parts of Australia, as well as New Zealand, mission complicated became mission impossible,” Johnson said.

Newcastle Jets’ 2-1 win over Melbourne City at an empty stadium on Monday was the last game completed.

Sydney led the standings with 48 points after 20 games, eight points ahead of Melbourne City, who have played 23 games. Wellington Phoenix were in third with 36 points from 20 games.

Johnson remained optimistic the season could resume, but said the postponement likely was “heartbreaking” for players, clubs and fans.

All soccer in Australia from community to professional level has now been halted.

“We will feel this,” Johnson said. “We will feel the financial pressure on the game at all levels. The game will survive. Will we need to make changes, be different? I say yes.”

The decision allowed the Wellington Phoenix players and coaching staff to return home before New Zealand went into lockdown.

Players and staff from the New Zealand-based club have spent more than a week in quarantine at a Sydney hotel in a bid to complete the season after each nation imposed a mandatory 14-day isolation period for all arrivals.

Johnson said that he had “no regrets” about the decision to bring the Phoenix to Australia.