Australian soccer’s A-League yesterday suspended its season indefinitely, bringing an end to all professional soccer competitions in Australia and New Zealand until the COVID-19 pandemic passes.
Football Federation Australia chief executive James Johnson announced the decision, saying the latest measures imposed by the federal government made it impossible for the A-League to continue.
The league had only a few regular-season rounds of matches remaining before the playoffs. Johnson said the postponement would be reviewed on April 22.
“As a national competition played in all parts of Australia, as well as New Zealand, mission complicated became mission impossible,” Johnson said.
Newcastle Jets’ 2-1 win over Melbourne City at an empty stadium on Monday was the last game completed.
Sydney led the standings with 48 points after 20 games, eight points ahead of Melbourne City, who have played 23 games. Wellington Phoenix were in third with 36 points from 20 games.
Johnson remained optimistic the season could resume, but said the postponement likely was “heartbreaking” for players, clubs and fans.
All soccer in Australia from community to professional level has now been halted.
“We will feel this,” Johnson said. “We will feel the financial pressure on the game at all levels. The game will survive. Will we need to make changes, be different? I say yes.”
The decision allowed the Wellington Phoenix players and coaching staff to return home before New Zealand went into lockdown.
Players and staff from the New Zealand-based club have spent more than a week in quarantine at a Sydney hotel in a bid to complete the season after each nation imposed a mandatory 14-day isolation period for all arrivals.
Johnson said that he had “no regrets” about the decision to bring the Phoenix to Australia.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) hailed Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying after her win at the All England Open Badminton Championships with a video montage on Facebook as the shuttler began 14 days of self-quarantine on her return to Taiwan. The BWF Facebook group released the video on Friday, saying: “She is terrific, she is tenacious, she is the queen. All hail Queen Tai,” lauding her third All England title after her 21-19, 21-15 victory over top seed and then-world No. 1 Chen Yufei of China in in Birmingham on Sunday. Tai on Wednesday posted a photograph of herself onboard an EVA Airways flight
Slovenian Janja Garnbret, the world’s top female climber, is staying calm and focused despite the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with sports events around the world and plunging preparations for the Tokyo Olympics into chaos. The 21-year-old is one of about 10,000 athletes preparing to compete at the Tokyo Games, which organizers insist will go ahead as scheduled from July 24 even as the global sports calendar has ground to a halt due to the pandemic. Garnbret, the reigning two-time world champion in the combined climbing event set to make its Olympics debut in Tokyo, has qualified for the Games already, but others
Two great US pastimes, baseball and fantasy sports, were at the center of a court battle on Friday even as ballparks across the country stood silent and empty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Arguing over a suit that was filed as players were about to report for spring training, lawyers for Major League Baseball (MLB) and two teams urged a federal judge to toss out a claim by fantasy sports participants that they were defrauded by MLB’s sign-stealing scandal. An attorney for the DraftKings participants said that fantasy baseball is marketed as based entirely on performance statistics and they would not have entered
Almost all of Europe has suspended soccer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Belarus is just getting started. The crowd attending Energetik-BGU’s 3-1 win over former Champions League participant BATE Borisov on Thursday was modest — just 730 people — as Jasurbek Yakhshiboyev scored two goals on his league debut. On an artificial field, the Uzbekistan forward danced through BATE’s defense and scored the opening goal to cheers from spectators spread out along the stadium’s only stand. The game was in pride of place on international gambling Web sites. On Friday, Rukh Brest defeated Dynamo Minsk 1-0 at the Stadyen Dynama in the capital. Shortly before