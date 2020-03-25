The COVID-19 pandemic could force many boxers to leave the sport for financial reasons, leading British promoter Eddie Hearn said on Monday.
Hearn, whose Matchroom Boxing promotes world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, told the BBC that those fighters starting out in the sport or at the bottom of the ladder face tough times.
“If this drags on to September, October, November, December, we’ll have fighters that have not boxed this year,” Hearn said. “The fighters at the top end are going to be fine, but the fighters coming through, small-hall fighters, ones starting their careers or those who do not have a sponsorship deal, face big concerns. They will have to give up the sport of boxing and get a job, and that’s heartbreaking for someone trying to live their dreams.”
Photo: Reuters
The British Boxing Board of Control on Monday said that it had extended a ban on all events under its jurisdiction until the end of next month, while this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, which many amateurs use as a platform before turning professional, look likely to be postponed a year.
“Look at the Olympics — these people have grafted for four years to achieve their dream and fight in Tokyo,” Hearn said. “There’s no chance of these Olympics taking place, so what are they going to do? Everything is going to be a complete reshuffle of every sport.”
Joshua, the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization and International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion, is due to fight Bulgarian IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in June, but that fight could slip to July or later while everything is still up in the air.
Hearn, who has canceled or rescheduled a number of other fights with no certainty of those happening, said boxing would survive, but the same could not be said for all the promoters and businesses.
“If you don’t run a sustainable business, very quickly this is going to unfold on you like a ton of bricks,” he said.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) hailed Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying after her win at the All England Open Badminton Championships with a video montage on Facebook as the shuttler began 14 days of self-quarantine on her return to Taiwan. The BWF Facebook group released the video on Friday, saying: “She is terrific, she is tenacious, she is the queen. All hail Queen Tai,” lauding her third All England title after her 21-19, 21-15 victory over top seed and then-world No. 1 Chen Yufei of China in in Birmingham on Sunday. Tai on Wednesday posted a photograph of herself onboard an EVA Airways flight
Slovenian Janja Garnbret, the world’s top female climber, is staying calm and focused despite the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with sports events around the world and plunging preparations for the Tokyo Olympics into chaos. The 21-year-old is one of about 10,000 athletes preparing to compete at the Tokyo Games, which organizers insist will go ahead as scheduled from July 24 even as the global sports calendar has ground to a halt due to the pandemic. Garnbret, the reigning two-time world champion in the combined climbing event set to make its Olympics debut in Tokyo, has qualified for the Games already, but others
Two great US pastimes, baseball and fantasy sports, were at the center of a court battle on Friday even as ballparks across the country stood silent and empty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Arguing over a suit that was filed as players were about to report for spring training, lawyers for Major League Baseball (MLB) and two teams urged a federal judge to toss out a claim by fantasy sports participants that they were defrauded by MLB’s sign-stealing scandal. An attorney for the DraftKings participants said that fantasy baseball is marketed as based entirely on performance statistics and they would not have entered
Almost all of Europe has suspended soccer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Belarus is just getting started. The crowd attending Energetik-BGU’s 3-1 win over former Champions League participant BATE Borisov on Thursday was modest — just 730 people — as Jasurbek Yakhshiboyev scored two goals on his league debut. On an artificial field, the Uzbekistan forward danced through BATE’s defense and scored the opening goal to cheers from spectators spread out along the stadium’s only stand. The game was in pride of place on international gambling Web sites. On Friday, Rukh Brest defeated Dynamo Minsk 1-0 at the Stadyen Dynama in the capital. Shortly before