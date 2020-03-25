Virus may force fighters out of boxing: Hearn

Reuters, LONDON





The COVID-19 pandemic could force many boxers to leave the sport for financial reasons, leading British promoter Eddie Hearn said on Monday.

Hearn, whose Matchroom Boxing promotes world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, told the BBC that those fighters starting out in the sport or at the bottom of the ladder face tough times.

“If this drags on to September, October, November, December, we’ll have fighters that have not boxed this year,” Hearn said. “The fighters at the top end are going to be fine, but the fighters coming through, small-hall fighters, ones starting their careers or those who do not have a sponsorship deal, face big concerns. They will have to give up the sport of boxing and get a job, and that’s heartbreaking for someone trying to live their dreams.”

Britain’s Anthony Joshua, right, lands a punch on Andy Ruiz Jr of the US in their world heavyweight title fight at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 7 last year. Photo: Reuters

The British Boxing Board of Control on Monday said that it had extended a ban on all events under its jurisdiction until the end of next month, while this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, which many amateurs use as a platform before turning professional, look likely to be postponed a year.

“Look at the Olympics — these people have grafted for four years to achieve their dream and fight in Tokyo,” Hearn said. “There’s no chance of these Olympics taking place, so what are they going to do? Everything is going to be a complete reshuffle of every sport.”

Joshua, the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization and International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion, is due to fight Bulgarian IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in June, but that fight could slip to July or later while everything is still up in the air.

Hearn, who has canceled or rescheduled a number of other fights with no certainty of those happening, said boxing would survive, but the same could not be said for all the promoters and businesses.

“If you don’t run a sustainable business, very quickly this is going to unfold on you like a ton of bricks,” he said.