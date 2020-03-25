Kane eyes Premier League return

AFP, LONDON





Harry Kane yesterday said that he is on track to be fit when the English Premier League returns as the Tottenham Hotspur striker urged people to “stay safe” from COVID-19.

Kane has been sidelined since suffering a torn hamstring in a New Year’s Day defeat at Southampton.

The England captain needed surgery on the injury in January and Spurs manager Jose Mourinho did not expect him back until the final games of the season, but the enforced break due to the coronavirus has given Kane an opportunity to play more matches if the Premier League is able to conclude the campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, left, heads the ball against Southampton in their Premier League match at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England, on Jan. 1. Photo: AP

The 26-year-old has stepped up his rehabilitation and should be fit by the time the season can restart, with the top-flight schedule postponed until at least April 30.

“I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks’ time,” Kane told Tottenham’s Web site. “I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place.”

Like everyone around the world, Kane has been following the pandemic and he admitted working his way back to fitness during such an alarming global health situation has been strange.

Kane has a home gym and is doing his rehabilitation there, while Tottenham have given individual training plans to each player during the lockdown.

“My family is well, and obviously everyone is thinking about coronavirus at the moment and it’s a time to be together, to stay safe, and hopefully everything will be alright,” he said. “It’s such a strange situation, no one has been in this situation before. Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can.”

“So far, me and the family are well, and I’ll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can,” he added. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”