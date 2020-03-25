Harry Kane yesterday said that he is on track to be fit when the English Premier League returns as the Tottenham Hotspur striker urged people to “stay safe” from COVID-19.
Kane has been sidelined since suffering a torn hamstring in a New Year’s Day defeat at Southampton.
The England captain needed surgery on the injury in January and Spurs manager Jose Mourinho did not expect him back until the final games of the season, but the enforced break due to the coronavirus has given Kane an opportunity to play more matches if the Premier League is able to conclude the campaign.
Photo: AP
The 26-year-old has stepped up his rehabilitation and should be fit by the time the season can restart, with the top-flight schedule postponed until at least April 30.
“I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks’ time,” Kane told Tottenham’s Web site. “I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place.”
Like everyone around the world, Kane has been following the pandemic and he admitted working his way back to fitness during such an alarming global health situation has been strange.
Kane has a home gym and is doing his rehabilitation there, while Tottenham have given individual training plans to each player during the lockdown.
“My family is well, and obviously everyone is thinking about coronavirus at the moment and it’s a time to be together, to stay safe, and hopefully everything will be alright,” he said. “It’s such a strange situation, no one has been in this situation before. Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can.”
“So far, me and the family are well, and I’ll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can,” he added. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) hailed Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying after her win at the All England Open Badminton Championships with a video montage on Facebook as the shuttler began 14 days of self-quarantine on her return to Taiwan. The BWF Facebook group released the video on Friday, saying: “She is terrific, she is tenacious, she is the queen. All hail Queen Tai,” lauding her third All England title after her 21-19, 21-15 victory over top seed and then-world No. 1 Chen Yufei of China in in Birmingham on Sunday. Tai on Wednesday posted a photograph of herself onboard an EVA Airways flight
Slovenian Janja Garnbret, the world’s top female climber, is staying calm and focused despite the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with sports events around the world and plunging preparations for the Tokyo Olympics into chaos. The 21-year-old is one of about 10,000 athletes preparing to compete at the Tokyo Games, which organizers insist will go ahead as scheduled from July 24 even as the global sports calendar has ground to a halt due to the pandemic. Garnbret, the reigning two-time world champion in the combined climbing event set to make its Olympics debut in Tokyo, has qualified for the Games already, but others
Two great US pastimes, baseball and fantasy sports, were at the center of a court battle on Friday even as ballparks across the country stood silent and empty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Arguing over a suit that was filed as players were about to report for spring training, lawyers for Major League Baseball (MLB) and two teams urged a federal judge to toss out a claim by fantasy sports participants that they were defrauded by MLB’s sign-stealing scandal. An attorney for the DraftKings participants said that fantasy baseball is marketed as based entirely on performance statistics and they would not have entered
Almost all of Europe has suspended soccer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Belarus is just getting started. The crowd attending Energetik-BGU’s 3-1 win over former Champions League participant BATE Borisov on Thursday was modest — just 730 people — as Jasurbek Yakhshiboyev scored two goals on his league debut. On an artificial field, the Uzbekistan forward danced through BATE’s defense and scored the opening goal to cheers from spectators spread out along the stadium’s only stand. The game was in pride of place on international gambling Web sites. On Friday, Rukh Brest defeated Dynamo Minsk 1-0 at the Stadyen Dynama in the capital. Shortly before