Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive COVID-19 test prompted the NBA to shut down its season, says that the coronavirus has caused him to lose his sense of smell.
The Frenchman, whose defensive talents have earned him the nickname “Stifle Tower,” tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, the result bringing the NBA season to an abrupt halt.
In social media posts since then, the 27-year-old had said he was feeling better, but on Sunday he tweeted that he was experiencing one of the lesser-known symptoms of the illness.
Photo: Russell Isabella-USA Today
“Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days,” Gobert wrote on Twitter. “Anyone experiencing the same thing?”
More than a dozen NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19.
Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell was the second player diagnosed and the total includes four players from the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets players testing positive included superstar Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined all season recovering from injury.
Days before his positive test, Gobert had shrugged off safety measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, pointedly touching every microphone and voice recorder on a table in front of him at a media event.
The cavalier stunt took a serious turn after it emerged he had tested positive.
Gobert apologized for his actions and said that he wished he had “taken this thing more seriously.”
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) hailed Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying after her win at the All England Open Badminton Championships with a video montage on Facebook as the shuttler began 14 days of self-quarantine on her return to Taiwan. The BWF Facebook group released the video on Friday, saying: “She is terrific, she is tenacious, she is the queen. All hail Queen Tai,” lauding her third All England title after her 21-19, 21-15 victory over top seed and then-world No. 1 Chen Yufei of China in in Birmingham on Sunday. Tai on Wednesday posted a photograph of herself onboard an EVA Airways flight
The UK’s anti-doping body is expected to look into allegations in a newspaper report in which a farmer said that he was offered money to provide an alibi in support of Tyson Fury in a doping case involving the world heavyweight champion. Fury and his cousin, Hughie Fury, were handed retrospective two-year bans by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) in 2017 after initially testing positive in 2015 for nandrolone, which they blamed on eating meat from an uncastrated wild boar. In the case, farmer Martin Carefoot said that he provided the Furys with wild boar, but he has backtracked in an interview with the
Slovenian Janja Garnbret, the world’s top female climber, is staying calm and focused despite the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with sports events around the world and plunging preparations for the Tokyo Olympics into chaos. The 21-year-old is one of about 10,000 athletes preparing to compete at the Tokyo Games, which organizers insist will go ahead as scheduled from July 24 even as the global sports calendar has ground to a halt due to the pandemic. Garnbret, the reigning two-time world champion in the combined climbing event set to make its Olympics debut in Tokyo, has qualified for the Games already, but others
Athletes are being forced to take health risks, Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi said, as competitors started to speak out about holding the Tokyo Games amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stefanidi and British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson voiced concerns after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday said that it was “fully committed” to running the Games as scheduled from July 24. An IOC member called the body’s stance “insensitive and irresponsible,” saying that athletes were facing “anxiety and heartbreak” as they try to train during the virus emergency. Stefanidi, one of Greece’s most prominent athletes, was scheduled to hand the ceremonial flame to