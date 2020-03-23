SOCCER
Virus claims Lorenzo Sanz
Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died on Saturday while being treated for COVID-19, his family said. He was 76. Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week. Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a La Liga title and a Supercopa title. Under Sanz, Madrid ended a 32-year drought in Europe by winning its seventh European trophy in 1998. Madrid said Sanz was survived by his wife, Mari Luz, and five children.
Liga MX head infected
The president of Mexico’s Liga MX league on Friday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. League president Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that “I don’t have serious symptoms.” He said he would remain in isolation and keep up with the situation of Mexican first-division soccer, which suspended matches last week until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Juventus’ Dybala ill
Argentina striker Paulo Dybala on Saturday said that he has become the third Juventus player to test positive for COVID-19, while former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini revealed that he and his son had also been infected. “Hi everyone. I just wanted to let you know that we have received the Covid-19 test results and that Oriana and I are positive,” the 26-year-old Dybala tweeted, referring to Oriana Sabatini, his girlfriend. “Fortunately, we are perfectly fine. Thank you for your messages.” Serie A champions Juventus said that Dybala had been self-isolating since Wednesday. “He will continue to be monitored. He is well and is asymptomatic,” said the club in a statement. Later on Saturday, AC Milan said that Maldini, now the technical director at Milan, and his 18-year-old son, Daniel, a youth team player, were also battling the disease. “Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others,” the club said in a statement. “They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.” Maldini, 51, is considered one of the greatest defenders of all time. He won five Champions Leagues with Milan and played 647 matches.
Colts sign Philip Rivers
The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday announced that they have signed eight-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers. Rivers, whose 16-year tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers ended last month, was reported on Tuesday to be heading to Indianapolis as a free agent on a one-year, US$25 million deal. The Colts did not supply details of the contract. Rivers, 38, is sixth on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list with 59,271. He guided the Chargers to six playoff appearances, but endured a disappointing campaign last season as the team finished at the bottom of the American Football Conference West division at 5-11. “We are fortunate to add an experienced player of his caliber to our organization,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “His familiarity with our coaching staff and offensive system in addition to his experience were attractive qualities during our evaluation process.”
