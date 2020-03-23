Broadcaster wants internationals in new rugby season

Reuters, WELLINGTON





New Zealand Rugby’s broadcast partner is hoping the domestic competition being planned to replace the suspended Super Rugby championship includes an international element at some stage.

The 25th season of Super Rugby was put on hold indefinitely after the seventh round because of the COVID-19 pandemic when the New Zealand government enforced 14-day self-isolation for anyone entering the country.

With the mainly southern hemisphere provincial competition featuring teams from five countries on three continents, a shutdown was inevitable and there are fears the season might be canceled.

As well as denying the teams and unions money through ticket sales, the shutdown is also proving costly for subscription TV channels who rely on sports for their content.

“We are obviously seeing some people who no longer wish to subscribe to the sports channels,” Sky TV New Zealand chief executive Martin Stewart told Radio Sport over the weekend. “I’m hoping that the Super Rugby teams will be back in action shortly in New Zealand. We’re very excited about that. We’ve been working closely with New Zealand Rugby.”

“There are a couple of alternatives that will depend on how things develop in terms of travel bans etc as to whether or not there is an overseas element towards the end or whether it remains purely a New Zealand-based competition, but either way, we’re hopeful that ... we’ll be able to see some great action between all of the Super teams in New Zealand,” Stewart said.

Australia have already announced that their four Super Rugby teams along with Western Force, the Perth-based team who were cut from the competition at the end of the 2017 season, would also play a domestic competition.

South Africa might run a domestic competition featuring its six Super Rugby and PRO14 sides to keep players match fit ahead of the Springboks’ scheduled Tests against Scotland and Georgia in July, South Africa Rugby said on Wednesday.

The unions are not just keen to keep their players fit, but to ensure they maintain the income from their broadcast deals, which is vital to the game in the southern hemisphere.

“We are a vital cog in the, currently you’d have to say, fragile sports ecosystem in New Zealand,” Stewart said. “Obviously the funding that we’re able to provide through the subscriptions that New Zealanders pay for the service is an extremely vital part of the funding system.”