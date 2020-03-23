New Zealand Rugby’s broadcast partner is hoping the domestic competition being planned to replace the suspended Super Rugby championship includes an international element at some stage.
The 25th season of Super Rugby was put on hold indefinitely after the seventh round because of the COVID-19 pandemic when the New Zealand government enforced 14-day self-isolation for anyone entering the country.
With the mainly southern hemisphere provincial competition featuring teams from five countries on three continents, a shutdown was inevitable and there are fears the season might be canceled.
As well as denying the teams and unions money through ticket sales, the shutdown is also proving costly for subscription TV channels who rely on sports for their content.
“We are obviously seeing some people who no longer wish to subscribe to the sports channels,” Sky TV New Zealand chief executive Martin Stewart told Radio Sport over the weekend. “I’m hoping that the Super Rugby teams will be back in action shortly in New Zealand. We’re very excited about that. We’ve been working closely with New Zealand Rugby.”
“There are a couple of alternatives that will depend on how things develop in terms of travel bans etc as to whether or not there is an overseas element towards the end or whether it remains purely a New Zealand-based competition, but either way, we’re hopeful that ... we’ll be able to see some great action between all of the Super teams in New Zealand,” Stewart said.
Australia have already announced that their four Super Rugby teams along with Western Force, the Perth-based team who were cut from the competition at the end of the 2017 season, would also play a domestic competition.
South Africa might run a domestic competition featuring its six Super Rugby and PRO14 sides to keep players match fit ahead of the Springboks’ scheduled Tests against Scotland and Georgia in July, South Africa Rugby said on Wednesday.
The unions are not just keen to keep their players fit, but to ensure they maintain the income from their broadcast deals, which is vital to the game in the southern hemisphere.
“We are a vital cog in the, currently you’d have to say, fragile sports ecosystem in New Zealand,” Stewart said. “Obviously the funding that we’re able to provide through the subscriptions that New Zealanders pay for the service is an extremely vital part of the funding system.”
MIXED FORTUNES: Fellow Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen admitted that he had been below his best after losing the men’s singles final to world No. 7 Viktor Axelsen Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying on Sunday clinched her third women’s singles title at the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. The world No. 2 triumphed over top seed, world No. 1 and defending champion Chen Yufei of China 21-19, 21-15 in a final that lasted 44 minutes. The win secured the 25-year-old Kaoshiung native her third title at the event, making her the first Taiwanese to claim the treble. Tai won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, before losing to Chen in the final last year. Tai fell to a 2-6 deficit before scoring four straight points to level the first game. Known for
The UK’s anti-doping body is expected to look into allegations in a newspaper report in which a farmer said that he was offered money to provide an alibi in support of Tyson Fury in a doping case involving the world heavyweight champion. Fury and his cousin, Hughie Fury, were handed retrospective two-year bans by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) in 2017 after initially testing positive in 2015 for nandrolone, which they blamed on eating meat from an uncastrated wild boar. In the case, farmer Martin Carefoot said that he provided the Furys with wild boar, but he has backtracked in an interview with the
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) hailed Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying after her win at the All England Open Badminton Championships with a video montage on Facebook as the shuttler began 14 days of self-quarantine on her return to Taiwan. The BWF Facebook group released the video on Friday, saying: “She is terrific, she is tenacious, she is the queen. All hail Queen Tai,” lauding her third All England title after her 21-19, 21-15 victory over top seed and then-world No. 1 Chen Yufei of China in in Birmingham on Sunday. Tai on Wednesday posted a photograph of herself onboard an EVA Airways flight
Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda on Sunday scored on his debut for Brazilian club Botafogo in a 1-1 draw against Bangu played in an empty stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Honda, 33, got a hero’s welcome from thousands of fans when he arrived in Brazil on Feb. 7, but played his first match in the eery quiet of the deserted Estadio Nilton Santos. He was photographed training ahead of the Rio de Janeiro state championship tie with a mask on. It might be his last match for some time: the Brazilian Football Confederation suspended the season until further notice because of the pandemic,