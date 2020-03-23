Aussie rules suspends games, NRL goes on

AFP, SYDNEY





The Australian Football League (AFL) yesterday suspended its season in what it called “the most serious threat to our game in 100 years,” but the National Rugby League (NRL) vowed to play on, despite tough new restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move by the AFL after just one round of the season, played in empty stadiums at the weekend, was unprecedented for a sport that first established a league in 1896.

“To say this is the most serious threat to our game in 100 years is an understatement,” AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said, with lucrative broadcast commitments at stake. “It is unprecedented in its impact. It is unprecedented in the impact it is having on our game and the wider community. As a community and as a code, we all need to take the unprecedented and required actions to get through this together.”

The Brisbane Lions’ Mitch Robinson, left, and Ben McEvoy of the Hawthorn Hawks vie for the ball during their Australian Football League match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground yesterday. The Hawks won 14.6 (90) to 9.8 (62). Photo: EPA-EFE

A dynamic game similar to Ireland’s Gaelic football, “Aussie rules” is the country’s biggest spectator sport with 100,014 fans cramming the Melbourne Cricket Ground for its Grand Final last year, won by Richmond.

There will be no more action until at least May 31 after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recommended against all “non-essential” domestic travel.

Australia had already sealed off its borders to non-residents, with more than 1,300 cases and seven deaths from COVID-19.

A man looks over a fence into Leichhardt Oval, which was closed to the public, prior to the National Rugby League match between the Wests Tigers and the Newcastle Knights in Sydney yesterday. The Knights won 42-24. Photo: EPA-EFE

Further complicating matters, the states of New South Wales and Victoria plan a shutdown of non-key services over the next 48 hours.

Other states, including South Australia, have, or plan to, close their borders, imposing a compulsory 14-day self-isolation period on anyone entering.

Rugby league and soccer’s A-League have also been playing without spectators this week, among the few sporting competitions in the world still in action.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph hat his sport would not follow the AFL’s lead unless forced to, insisting that they were better placed logistically.

While the AFL has 18 teams based across five states, rugby league is primarily centered on New South Wales and Queensland, although it has a team from New Zealand, the Warriors, who have based themselves in Australia due to the travel restrictions.

“It is much harder for the AFL, to be fair to them, because they have got teams in Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia,” said V’landys, who has previously warned that suspending the season could financially destroy the game.

“So all these travel restrictions are certainly going to affect them,” he said.

“We are a little bit different. If the health authorities allow it, we will be still playing,” he said.

McLachlan said the AFL would revisit its decision at the end of next month and decide whether to extend the lockout. All club training was put on hold.

However, he remained confident that all 144 games could be played in an extended season.

“We are prepared to run as late as possible in 2020 to complete the season if it was required,” he said.