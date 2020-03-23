The Australian Football League (AFL) yesterday suspended its season in what it called “the most serious threat to our game in 100 years,” but the National Rugby League (NRL) vowed to play on, despite tough new restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move by the AFL after just one round of the season, played in empty stadiums at the weekend, was unprecedented for a sport that first established a league in 1896.
“To say this is the most serious threat to our game in 100 years is an understatement,” AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said, with lucrative broadcast commitments at stake. “It is unprecedented in its impact. It is unprecedented in the impact it is having on our game and the wider community. As a community and as a code, we all need to take the unprecedented and required actions to get through this together.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
A dynamic game similar to Ireland’s Gaelic football, “Aussie rules” is the country’s biggest spectator sport with 100,014 fans cramming the Melbourne Cricket Ground for its Grand Final last year, won by Richmond.
There will be no more action until at least May 31 after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recommended against all “non-essential” domestic travel.
Australia had already sealed off its borders to non-residents, with more than 1,300 cases and seven deaths from COVID-19.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Further complicating matters, the states of New South Wales and Victoria plan a shutdown of non-key services over the next 48 hours.
Other states, including South Australia, have, or plan to, close their borders, imposing a compulsory 14-day self-isolation period on anyone entering.
Rugby league and soccer’s A-League have also been playing without spectators this week, among the few sporting competitions in the world still in action.
Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph hat his sport would not follow the AFL’s lead unless forced to, insisting that they were better placed logistically.
While the AFL has 18 teams based across five states, rugby league is primarily centered on New South Wales and Queensland, although it has a team from New Zealand, the Warriors, who have based themselves in Australia due to the travel restrictions.
“It is much harder for the AFL, to be fair to them, because they have got teams in Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia,” said V’landys, who has previously warned that suspending the season could financially destroy the game.
“So all these travel restrictions are certainly going to affect them,” he said.
“We are a little bit different. If the health authorities allow it, we will be still playing,” he said.
McLachlan said the AFL would revisit its decision at the end of next month and decide whether to extend the lockout. All club training was put on hold.
However, he remained confident that all 144 games could be played in an extended season.
“We are prepared to run as late as possible in 2020 to complete the season if it was required,” he said.
MIXED FORTUNES: Fellow Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen admitted that he had been below his best after losing the men’s singles final to world No. 7 Viktor Axelsen Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying on Sunday clinched her third women’s singles title at the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. The world No. 2 triumphed over top seed, world No. 1 and defending champion Chen Yufei of China 21-19, 21-15 in a final that lasted 44 minutes. The win secured the 25-year-old Kaoshiung native her third title at the event, making her the first Taiwanese to claim the treble. Tai won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, before losing to Chen in the final last year. Tai fell to a 2-6 deficit before scoring four straight points to level the first game. Known for
The UK’s anti-doping body is expected to look into allegations in a newspaper report in which a farmer said that he was offered money to provide an alibi in support of Tyson Fury in a doping case involving the world heavyweight champion. Fury and his cousin, Hughie Fury, were handed retrospective two-year bans by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) in 2017 after initially testing positive in 2015 for nandrolone, which they blamed on eating meat from an uncastrated wild boar. In the case, farmer Martin Carefoot said that he provided the Furys with wild boar, but he has backtracked in an interview with the
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) hailed Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying after her win at the All England Open Badminton Championships with a video montage on Facebook as the shuttler began 14 days of self-quarantine on her return to Taiwan. The BWF Facebook group released the video on Friday, saying: “She is terrific, she is tenacious, she is the queen. All hail Queen Tai,” lauding her third All England title after her 21-19, 21-15 victory over top seed and then-world No. 1 Chen Yufei of China in in Birmingham on Sunday. Tai on Wednesday posted a photograph of herself onboard an EVA Airways flight
Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda on Sunday scored on his debut for Brazilian club Botafogo in a 1-1 draw against Bangu played in an empty stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Honda, 33, got a hero’s welcome from thousands of fans when he arrived in Brazil on Feb. 7, but played his first match in the eery quiet of the deserted Estadio Nilton Santos. He was photographed training ahead of the Rio de Janeiro state championship tie with a mask on. It might be his last match for some time: the Brazilian Football Confederation suspended the season until further notice because of the pandemic,