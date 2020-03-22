Tokyo Olympics 2020: USA Swimming urges Olympics delay

DISAGREEMENT: While the US’ main Olympics body said it was too early to make a decision, a swimming official said that disruptions called the Games into question

AP, DENVER, Colorado





The head of USA Swimming urged the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to push for a 12-month postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games, signaling the first fissure between US factions attempting to maneuver the US team through the COVID-19 situation.

USA Swimming chief executive officer Tim Hinchey on Friday sent a letter to USOPC chief executive officer Sarah Hirshland calling for the delay.

“Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all,” Hinchey wrote. “Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities.”

A flag bearing the USA Swimming logo hangs over a pool at the TYR Pro Swim Series at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 4. Photo: AFP

Only hours earlier, the USOPC leaders essentially repeated the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) line that while athlete safety was a top priority, it was too soon to employ drastic measures.

They showed no appetite for getting out front on the postponement issue, which is gaining more steam among athletes, some Olympic leaders and, now, a high-profile national governing body.

“The decision about the Games doesn’t lie directly with us,” USOPC board chair Susanne Lyons said. “It lies with the World Health Organization, the Japanese government and the IOC. Under no circumstance would the USOPC send athletes into harm’s way if it didn’t think it was safe.”

Left unsaid was the effect the USOPC’s voice could have in moving toward a postponement.

In theory, no national Olympic federation has more power to alter the shape of an Olympics than the one in the US, which brings 550 athletes and its billion-dollar broadcaster, NBC, to the show every two years.

“We urge the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic movement, to use its voice and speak up for the athletes,” Hinchey wrote.

Hirshland did not have any immediate reaction to the letter.

At their earlier media availability, she and Lyons reiterated much of what has already been said by IOC president Thomas Bach, whose most recent interview in the New York Times stated that plans are going forward for a Tokyo Games, whether they start on July 24 or some other time.

A growing number of athletes want more decisive action from Olympic leaders.

“The most infuriating part of this whole thing is it feels like the IOC is going to do what they want, regardless of what the athletes think,” US Olympic silver-medal pole vaulter Sandi Morris tweeted on Thursday.

However, there is also a contingent of less-vocal athletes who are not speaking up as loudly on social media and “for whom this feels like their opportunity, their only opportunity,” Hirshland said.

“It adds to the complication factor” in making a decision, Hirshland said.

Han Xiao, the chair of the athletes’ advisory council, confirmed that and said it was why his group has not made any definitive statements encouraging a postponement.

“We are specifically asking for more transparency around the decisionmaking process, more information about what measures and conditions are being discussed, and less public emphasis on training and ‘business as usual,’ which is putting athletes in a bad position,” Han said.