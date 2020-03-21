Super Rugby risks oblivion as travel bans end games

AFP, WELLINGTON





Super Rugby has confronted numerous problems during its 25 years, but experts warn that the COVID-19 pandemic might prove a knockout blow for the premier club rugby union competition in the southern hemisphere.

With 15 teams in five countries straddling 16 time zones from Buenos Aires and Cape Town to Sydney and Christchurch, it has long been criticized as unwieldy, expensive to run and exhausting for elite players.

Now virus-related travel bans have put the competition in limbo, leaving administrators scrambling to set up locally based alternatives that do not require international travel.

While officials say Super Rugby is on hold “for the foreseeable future,” in reality they are preparing for the season to be scrapped.

SANZAAR said such an outcome would place the governing body and its constituent unions “in a precarious position,” as broadcasters have paid huge sums for the rights to cover the game.

“Without that revenue, without the ability to be playing in front of stadiums that have crowds, it all does have a direct impact on the bottom line,” SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos told Newshub.

“That’s something I know the national unions are dealing with all of their clubs and then indirectly with all their governments,” Marinos said.

Short-term plans are focused on staging local derbies in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, with Japan’s Sunwolves potentially part of the Australian competition and the Jaguares of Argentina based in South Africa.

However, that might not satisfy broadcasters.

New Zealand’s Sky Network Television said in a market update this week that “the company has options to recover some costs associated with sports content rights.”

PRO14

In Europe, the suspension of the PRO14 season has been extended indefinitely and the final scheduled for June has been canceled, organizers said on Thursday.

MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY

In the US, Major League Rugby announced that it too had canceled the remainder of its campaign.

Additional reporting by Reuters