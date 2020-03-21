Iditarod mushers face woes on the trail

AP, ANCHORAGE, Alasaka





Nearly one-third of the 57 mushers in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race have quit the race before finishing, including one who activated an alert seeking rescue on Thursday because of weather conditions.

Thomas Waerner of Norway won this year’s race, crossing the finish line in Nome, Alaska, on Wednesday. Eighteen other mushers had completed the race by Thursday morning, with another 20 still on the trail.

For musher Nicolas Petit, a native of France who now lives in Girdwood, Alaska, it was the third straight year he had encountered problems late in the race, including getting lost in a blizzard two years ago and his dogs quitting on him last year.

Mitch Seavey’s team reach the finish line in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Petit on Thursday activated his alert button between the checkpoints of Elim and White Mountain, which is the second-to-last checkpoint in the race.

“In combination of weather and resulting trail conditions, Petit was not able to continue, and by activating his SOS, Petit scratched,” the Iditarod said in a statement.

Race marshal Mark Nordman reported that the area was experiencing a large coastal storm, which was affecting the trail.

Iditarod musher Nicolas Petit hugs two of his dogs in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 20 last year. Photo: AP

A search and rescue team helped Petit and his dogs to a shelter cabin.

Nordman spoke to Petit on a satellite phone to confirm that the musher and his team of 11 dogs were in good condition.

Petit told him he intended to wait out the storm at the cabin, and then then mush to either Elim or White Mountain to arrange transport off the trail.

Two years ago, Petit had a healthy lead in the race until he got lost in a blizzard in another Being Sea coastal storm. He recovered to finish second.

Last year, his dogs quit running in nearly the same location as 2018. He blamed it on the dogs having a bad memory from getting lost there the year before.

This year’s race started on March 8 in Willow. Since then, 17 have voluntarily withdrawn form the race and one was removed for not being competitive.