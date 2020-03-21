Nearly one-third of the 57 mushers in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race have quit the race before finishing, including one who activated an alert seeking rescue on Thursday because of weather conditions.
Thomas Waerner of Norway won this year’s race, crossing the finish line in Nome, Alaska, on Wednesday. Eighteen other mushers had completed the race by Thursday morning, with another 20 still on the trail.
For musher Nicolas Petit, a native of France who now lives in Girdwood, Alaska, it was the third straight year he had encountered problems late in the race, including getting lost in a blizzard two years ago and his dogs quitting on him last year.
Petit on Thursday activated his alert button between the checkpoints of Elim and White Mountain, which is the second-to-last checkpoint in the race.
“In combination of weather and resulting trail conditions, Petit was not able to continue, and by activating his SOS, Petit scratched,” the Iditarod said in a statement.
Race marshal Mark Nordman reported that the area was experiencing a large coastal storm, which was affecting the trail.
A search and rescue team helped Petit and his dogs to a shelter cabin.
Nordman spoke to Petit on a satellite phone to confirm that the musher and his team of 11 dogs were in good condition.
Petit told him he intended to wait out the storm at the cabin, and then then mush to either Elim or White Mountain to arrange transport off the trail.
Two years ago, Petit had a healthy lead in the race until he got lost in a blizzard in another Being Sea coastal storm. He recovered to finish second.
Last year, his dogs quit running in nearly the same location as 2018. He blamed it on the dogs having a bad memory from getting lost there the year before.
This year’s race started on March 8 in Willow. Since then, 17 have voluntarily withdrawn form the race and one was removed for not being competitive.
The Taiwan Celts Gaelic football club celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday with the Derek Brady Memorial Cup tournament in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District. More than 100 people participated in men’s and ladies’ tournaments in light rain on St Patrick’s Day. The club was started by a group of Irish university graduates in 1995 based on “a sense of adventure in their new home and a sense of pride in the culture of the one left behind,” the club said. It was the first Gaelic football club in Asia, starting with pick-up games at parks in Taipei before reaching out to other expat
MIXED FORTUNES: Fellow Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen admitted that he had been below his best after losing the men’s singles final to world No. 7 Viktor Axelsen Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying on Sunday clinched her third women’s singles title at the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. The world No. 2 triumphed over top seed, world No. 1 and defending champion Chen Yufei of China 21-19, 21-15 in a final that lasted 44 minutes. The win secured the 25-year-old Kaoshiung native her third title at the event, making her the first Taiwanese to claim the treble. Tai won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, before losing to Chen in the final last year. Tai fell to a 2-6 deficit before scoring four straight points to level the first game. Known for
The suspension of soccer matches in England, Scotland and Wales until at least April 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Friday along with the other four major European leagues and an Olympic qualification tournament in Mexico, while FIFA recommended that all international matches this month and next month be postponed. Taiwan’s World Cup qualifying matches are affected. There have been 798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, with 10 deaths announced, but health officials fear there could be many more thousands infected. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the Premier League players to have
Major League Baseball in the US is allowing players to go home, making the decision a day after canceling the rest of the spring training schedule and postponing opening day by at least two weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After a meeting in Arizona on Friday that included MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, union head Tony Clark and their top aides, players were told that they could remain at spring training, report to the team’s home city or go to their own home. The league also announced it was suspending spring training camps. New York Yankees players decided as a group to remain in