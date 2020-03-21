Slovenian Janja Garnbret, the world’s top female climber, is staying calm and focused despite the COVID-19 pandemic playing havoc with sports events around the world and plunging preparations for the Tokyo Olympics into chaos.
The 21-year-old is one of about 10,000 athletes preparing to compete at the Tokyo Games, which organizers insist will go ahead as scheduled from July 24 even as the global sports calendar has ground to a halt due to the pandemic.
Garnbret, the reigning two-time world champion in the combined climbing event set to make its Olympics debut in Tokyo, has qualified for the Games already, but others are not so lucky.
Photo: AFP
So far, 15 of the 20 Olympic spots for the women’s event are filled and two further qualification events have been canceled.
With a little over four months to go, all Garnbret can do is keep her head down and train at home in Ljubljana.
“Right now, we are a little bit, how to say, scared or worried if the Olympics will take place or not,” Garnbret told reporters by video call last week during a break from filming with her sponsor Red Bull. “My trainings are going full speed onwards. I am not stopping the training because of that” coronavirus.
Photo: AFP
Even if the Games were pushed back by a year, Garnbret said she would adapt.
“Every year I am training hard for the competitions and every year I am in the same ritual: I start to train hard in December and then I train hard the whole winter,” she said.
“So, I think if it was postponed then it wouldn’t be such a problem because I would be training hard anyway,” she said.
One possibility being floated is that the Games are held without spectators, but Garnbret wants a full house to watch her bid to win climbing’s first Olympic gold.
“It would be hard if the Olympics was postponed for a year, but it would also be weird to have an Olympics without spectators because that is the charm of the competition, to have everybody clapping, cheering and supporting you,” she said.
“If the Olympics will [go ahead], then they will be super good and if they will be postponed for a year, then what can we do?” she asked.
“There is no point in stressing over it,” she added.
In Japan, the Olympic flame arrived to a scaled-down welcoming ceremony yesterday.
The flame, enclosed in a special lantern, landed on a charter flight at the Matsushima Air Base in Japan’s north in a muted affair after organizers canceled plans to invite 200 schoolchildren.
Former Olympic judo champions Saori Yoshida and Tadahiro Nomura lit a ceremonial cauldron in front of a few dozen officials and guests.
“Children had planned to welcome the Olympic flame, but we decided to scale it down, giving priority to their safety,” Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori said.
A nationwide torch relay is scheduled to start on Friday next week, starting from the J-Village sports complex in Fukushima.
Organizers have scaled back the relay, closing daily ceremonies to the public and urging spectators to “avoid forming crowds” along the route.
Additional reporting by AFP
The Taiwan Celts Gaelic football club celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday with the Derek Brady Memorial Cup tournament in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District. More than 100 people participated in men’s and ladies’ tournaments in light rain on St Patrick’s Day. The club was started by a group of Irish university graduates in 1995 based on “a sense of adventure in their new home and a sense of pride in the culture of the one left behind,” the club said. It was the first Gaelic football club in Asia, starting with pick-up games at parks in Taipei before reaching out to other expat
MIXED FORTUNES: Fellow Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen admitted that he had been below his best after losing the men’s singles final to world No. 7 Viktor Axelsen Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying on Sunday clinched her third women’s singles title at the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. The world No. 2 triumphed over top seed, world No. 1 and defending champion Chen Yufei of China 21-19, 21-15 in a final that lasted 44 minutes. The win secured the 25-year-old Kaoshiung native her third title at the event, making her the first Taiwanese to claim the treble. Tai won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, before losing to Chen in the final last year. Tai fell to a 2-6 deficit before scoring four straight points to level the first game. Known for
The suspension of soccer matches in England, Scotland and Wales until at least April 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Friday along with the other four major European leagues and an Olympic qualification tournament in Mexico, while FIFA recommended that all international matches this month and next month be postponed. Taiwan’s World Cup qualifying matches are affected. There have been 798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, with 10 deaths announced, but health officials fear there could be many more thousands infected. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the Premier League players to have
Major League Baseball in the US is allowing players to go home, making the decision a day after canceling the rest of the spring training schedule and postponing opening day by at least two weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After a meeting in Arizona on Friday that included MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, union head Tony Clark and their top aides, players were told that they could remain at spring training, report to the team’s home city or go to their own home. The league also announced it was suspending spring training camps. New York Yankees players decided as a group to remain in