An advertisement painted on the field near the center square would usually have summed up the hype of the Australian Football League’s (AFL) season-opening game between Richmond and Carlton: “Footy, Oh What a Feeling.”
In September last year, 100,014 people packed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to watch Richmond trounce Greater Western Sydney to claim the Australian Football League’s premiership flag.
There were no fans there on Thursday when the Tigers opened with a 16.9 (105) to 12.9 (81) win over Carlton. It was the same yesterday at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, where Collingwood beat the Western Bulldogs 13.8 (86) to 5.4 (34).
Photo: EPA-EFE
The AFL, the National Rugby League (NRL) and soccer’s A-League competitions are all going ahead in Australia, despite heavy travel restrictions and bans on crowds of more than 500 assembling at outdoor venues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NRL season began last weekend with fans in the stadiums. The start of the second round was an entirely different story — there were no paying spectators at Sydney Olympic Park on Thursday. A sign on the big screen behind the North Queensland Cowboys in the first half read: “It’s On, Sydney.com.”
However, it was only on, it seems, for a broadcast audience as the Cowboys won 24-16 against the Canterbury Bulldogs.
Photo: EPA-EFE
At the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney yesterday, the Penrith Panthers beat St George Illawarra 32-28, while at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, the Brisbane Broncos beat the South Sydney Rabbitohs 22-18.
One of the game’s leading players, former Australia captain Cam Smith, questioned the wisdom of playing the games, given how easily the virus has been spreading.
He got some support from fans, and criticism from others.
To play, or not to play? The question has divided fans, players and administrators.
Supporters of the AFL and the NRL complained on social media about the lack of atmosphere and noise at the games, which was obvious on the broadcasts.
Some said the leagues would be better off postponed entirely. TV commentators joked about the lack of people to throw the ball back to players when it was kicked out of bounds, talked about the lack of ambiance and described it as almost like watching a practice session.
“It’s so weird,” ABC radio sideline analyst Tim Hodges said at the MCG. “Not a soul here.”
“The concourse is bare, the turnstiles are locked, the gates are shut,” he said. “The restaurants, the food shops, the cafes are closed, the bars are locked... It is like a ghost town.”
The AFL’s hierarchy left it until Wednesday to confirm the games would go on, after floating the idea of postponing it and having a shortened regular season.
When the Richmond players ran onto the field, the club song boomed over the stadium speakers. There were fan club signs draped over seats where fans should have been sitting.
Captains Trent Cotchin and Sam Docherty met at the center circle for the coin toss, and shook hands — a long tradition in the game, but a no-no in the new COVID-19-era of “social distancing.”
There was no separating the teams once the whistle blew, anyway, with almost constant contact between players for two hours in Melbourne.
After the win, the Richmond players formed a huddle, arms over shoulders, and sang their club song in the locker room.
At the rugby league game in Sydney, there were almost 700 tackles completed — most of them involving shoulders crashing hard into players running at speed.
The ABC reported there were only 241 people — including the 34 players participating in the game — allowed inside the venue.
The interchange bench chairs for both teams were separated by at least 1m and the match balls were washed regularly.
“It was very different. Certainly different times at the moment,” Cowboys coach Paul Green said of the lack of a crowd. “I was really worried about [the players] being flat. We’ve never had a prep like this before.”
The Taiwan Celts Gaelic football club celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday with the Derek Brady Memorial Cup tournament in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District. More than 100 people participated in men’s and ladies’ tournaments in light rain on St Patrick’s Day. The club was started by a group of Irish university graduates in 1995 based on “a sense of adventure in their new home and a sense of pride in the culture of the one left behind,” the club said. It was the first Gaelic football club in Asia, starting with pick-up games at parks in Taipei before reaching out to other expat
MIXED FORTUNES: Fellow Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen admitted that he had been below his best after losing the men’s singles final to world No. 7 Viktor Axelsen Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying on Sunday clinched her third women’s singles title at the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. The world No. 2 triumphed over top seed, world No. 1 and defending champion Chen Yufei of China 21-19, 21-15 in a final that lasted 44 minutes. The win secured the 25-year-old Kaoshiung native her third title at the event, making her the first Taiwanese to claim the treble. Tai won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, before losing to Chen in the final last year. Tai fell to a 2-6 deficit before scoring four straight points to level the first game. Known for
The suspension of soccer matches in England, Scotland and Wales until at least April 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Friday along with the other four major European leagues and an Olympic qualification tournament in Mexico, while FIFA recommended that all international matches this month and next month be postponed. Taiwan’s World Cup qualifying matches are affected. There have been 798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, with 10 deaths announced, but health officials fear there could be many more thousands infected. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the Premier League players to have
Major League Baseball in the US is allowing players to go home, making the decision a day after canceling the rest of the spring training schedule and postponing opening day by at least two weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After a meeting in Arizona on Friday that included MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, union head Tony Clark and their top aides, players were told that they could remain at spring training, report to the team’s home city or go to their own home. The league also announced it was suspending spring training camps. New York Yankees players decided as a group to remain in