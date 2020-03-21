Australian sides press on inside empty stadiums

AP





An advertisement painted on the field near the center square would usually have summed up the hype of the Australian Football League’s (AFL) season-opening game between Richmond and Carlton: “Footy, Oh What a Feeling.”

In September last year, 100,014 people packed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to watch Richmond trounce Greater Western Sydney to claim the Australian Football League’s premiership flag.

There were no fans there on Thursday when the Tigers opened with a 16.9 (105) to 12.9 (81) win over Carlton. It was the same yesterday at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, where Collingwood beat the Western Bulldogs 13.8 (86) to 5.4 (34).

Brisbane Broncos second rower Jamil Hopoate, center, and South Sydney Rabbitohs lock Cameron Murray, left, collide with a goalpost during their National Rugby League match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The AFL, the National Rugby League (NRL) and soccer’s A-League competitions are all going ahead in Australia, despite heavy travel restrictions and bans on crowds of more than 500 assembling at outdoor venues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NRL season began last weekend with fans in the stadiums. The start of the second round was an entirely different story — there were no paying spectators at Sydney Olympic Park on Thursday. A sign on the big screen behind the North Queensland Cowboys in the first half read: “It’s On, Sydney.com.”

However, it was only on, it seems, for a broadcast audience as the Cowboys won 24-16 against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Richmond Tigers and the Carlton Blues vie for the ball during their Australian Rules Football match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

At the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney yesterday, the Penrith Panthers beat St George Illawarra 32-28, while at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, the Brisbane Broncos beat the South Sydney Rabbitohs 22-18.

One of the game’s leading players, former Australia captain Cam Smith, questioned the wisdom of playing the games, given how easily the virus has been spreading.

He got some support from fans, and criticism from others.

To play, or not to play? The question has divided fans, players and administrators.

Supporters of the AFL and the NRL complained on social media about the lack of atmosphere and noise at the games, which was obvious on the broadcasts.

Some said the leagues would be better off postponed entirely. TV commentators joked about the lack of people to throw the ball back to players when it was kicked out of bounds, talked about the lack of ambiance and described it as almost like watching a practice session.

“It’s so weird,” ABC radio sideline analyst Tim Hodges said at the MCG. “Not a soul here.”

“The concourse is bare, the turnstiles are locked, the gates are shut,” he said. “The restaurants, the food shops, the cafes are closed, the bars are locked... It is like a ghost town.”

The AFL’s hierarchy left it until Wednesday to confirm the games would go on, after floating the idea of postponing it and having a shortened regular season.

When the Richmond players ran onto the field, the club song boomed over the stadium speakers. There were fan club signs draped over seats where fans should have been sitting.

Captains Trent Cotchin and Sam Docherty met at the center circle for the coin toss, and shook hands — a long tradition in the game, but a no-no in the new COVID-19-era of “social distancing.”

There was no separating the teams once the whistle blew, anyway, with almost constant contact between players for two hours in Melbourne.

After the win, the Richmond players formed a huddle, arms over shoulders, and sang their club song in the locker room.

At the rugby league game in Sydney, there were almost 700 tackles completed — most of them involving shoulders crashing hard into players running at speed.

The ABC reported there were only 241 people — including the 34 players participating in the game — allowed inside the venue.

The interchange bench chairs for both teams were separated by at least 1m and the match balls were washed regularly.

“It was very different. Certainly different times at the moment,” Cowboys coach Paul Green said of the lack of a crowd. “I was really worried about [the players] being flat. We’ve never had a prep like this before.”