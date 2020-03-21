FA extends soccer season ‘indefinitely’

English soccer authorities on Thursday reached an agreement to extend the season “indefinitely” in an effort to complete all competitions disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well as announcing that the professional game in England is to remain suspended until at least April 30, the Football Association (FA) and the Premier League said they were waiving a regulation that says the domestic season has to finish by June 1.

“We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season, and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so,” the organizations that run English soccer said.

The commitment boosted the likelihood of Liverpool winning their first league title in 30 years.

The Reds lead the Premier League by 25 points and needed only two more wins from their final nine games to clinch the title before the virus outbreak caused the suspension of all soccer in the country.

English soccer on Friday last week was initially suspended until April 4, although that period always seemed likely to be extended — especially after the British government this week advised against mass gatherings amid the pandemic.

There was no mention of the possibility of playing games in empty stadiums to speed up the completion of the season and potentially satisfy broadcast partners.

However, that prospect was raised in a statement released by Manchester United.

The club announced a goodwill gesture to its casual workforce amid the virus outbreak.

“Manchester United will pay all its loyal matchday and non-matchday casual workers, should Premier League games be canceled or played behind closed doors for the remainder of this season,” the club said.

An added complication for soccer in general is the fact that many employment agreements between players and clubs, sponsorship contracts, and broadcasting agreements expire on June 30.