The ATP and WTA professional tennis tours on Wednesday suspended all competition through at least June 7 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and froze their rankings “until further notice.”
In a rare joint statement by the men’s and women’s tours, they announced that the entire clay-court circuit “will not be held as scheduled” — one day after the start of the French Open, also played on that surface, was postponed from May to September.
The French Tennis Federation’s go-it-alone decision to pick new dates and reschedule the beginning of its clay-court Grand Slam tournament for one week after the end of the hard-court US Open in New York prompted some shade from the fractured sport’s other governing bodies.
“Now is not a time to act unilaterally, but in unison,” the ATP-WTA statement said. “All decisions related to the impact of the coronavirus require appropriate consultation and review with the stakeholders in the game.”
That is “a view that is shared by” the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the groups that run the US Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open, it added.
As of now, the next major championship on the tennis calendar is Wimbledon, which is scheduled to start in England on June 29.
Its organizers and those in charge of the US Open, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, have said that they are not yet ready to make any changes to their tournaments, but are studying the matter.
Shortly after the ATP-WTA announcement, the ITF put a halt to its lower-tier events until June 7.
The tours last week said that they would suspend play until late next month or early May.
The tournaments affected by Wednesday’s moves include combined men’s and women’s events in Madrid and Rome.
Also being scrapped are upcoming WTA tournaments in Strasbourg, France, and Rabat, Morocco, along with ATP events in Munich, Germany; Estoril, Portugal; Geneva, Switzerland; and Lyon, France.
With players unable to add points by winning matches, they will not lose them now, either, and would hold their current spots in the ATP and WTA rankings until June — and possibly beyond.
The rankings of June 8, which was supposed to be the day after the French Open concluded, were going to be the cutoff to help determine qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.
It is not known whether that is to change.
The Taiwan Celts Gaelic football club celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday with the Derek Brady Memorial Cup tournament in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District. More than 100 people participated in men’s and ladies’ tournaments in light rain on St Patrick’s Day. The club was started by a group of Irish university graduates in 1995 based on “a sense of adventure in their new home and a sense of pride in the culture of the one left behind,” the club said. It was the first Gaelic football club in Asia, starting with pick-up games at parks in Taipei before reaching out to other expat
The suspension of soccer matches in England, Scotland and Wales until at least April 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Friday along with the other four major European leagues and an Olympic qualification tournament in Mexico, while FIFA recommended that all international matches this month and next month be postponed. Taiwan’s World Cup qualifying matches are affected. There have been 798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, with 10 deaths announced, but health officials fear there could be many more thousands infected. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the Premier League players to have
MIXED FORTUNES: Fellow Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen admitted that he had been below his best after losing the men’s singles final to world No. 7 Viktor Axelsen Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying on Sunday clinched her third women’s singles title at the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. The world No. 2 triumphed over top seed, world No. 1 and defending champion Chen Yufei of China 21-19, 21-15 in a final that lasted 44 minutes. The win secured the 25-year-old Kaoshiung native her third title at the event, making her the first Taiwanese to claim the treble. Tai won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, before losing to Chen in the final last year. Tai fell to a 2-6 deficit before scoring four straight points to level the first game. Known for
Major League Baseball in the US is allowing players to go home, making the decision a day after canceling the rest of the spring training schedule and postponing opening day by at least two weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After a meeting in Arizona on Friday that included MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, union head Tony Clark and their top aides, players were told that they could remain at spring training, report to the team’s home city or go to their own home. The league also announced it was suspending spring training camps. New York Yankees players decided as a group to remain in