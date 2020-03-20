ATP, WTA suspend tours until June over outbreak

AP





The ATP and WTA professional tennis tours on Wednesday suspended all competition through at least June 7 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and froze their rankings “until further notice.”

In a rare joint statement by the men’s and women’s tours, they announced that the entire clay-court circuit “will not be held as scheduled” — one day after the start of the French Open, also played on that surface, was postponed from May to September.

The French Tennis Federation’s go-it-alone decision to pick new dates and reschedule the beginning of its clay-court Grand Slam tournament for one week after the end of the hard-court US Open in New York prompted some shade from the fractured sport’s other governing bodies.

“Now is not a time to act unilaterally, but in unison,” the ATP-WTA statement said. “All decisions related to the impact of the coronavirus require appropriate consultation and review with the stakeholders in the game.”

That is “a view that is shared by” the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the groups that run the US Open, Wimbledon and Australian Open, it added.

As of now, the next major championship on the tennis calendar is Wimbledon, which is scheduled to start in England on June 29.

Its organizers and those in charge of the US Open, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, have said that they are not yet ready to make any changes to their tournaments, but are studying the matter.

Shortly after the ATP-WTA announcement, the ITF put a halt to its lower-tier events until June 7.

The tours last week said that they would suspend play until late next month or early May.

The tournaments affected by Wednesday’s moves include combined men’s and women’s events in Madrid and Rome.

Also being scrapped are upcoming WTA tournaments in Strasbourg, France, and Rabat, Morocco, along with ATP events in Munich, Germany; Estoril, Portugal; Geneva, Switzerland; and Lyon, France.

With players unable to add points by winning matches, they will not lose them now, either, and would hold their current spots in the ATP and WTA rankings until June — and possibly beyond.

The rankings of June 8, which was supposed to be the day after the French Open concluded, were going to be the cutoff to help determine qualification for the Tokyo Olympics.

It is not known whether that is to change.