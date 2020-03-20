At 79, Tadamasa Fukiura has never lost his boyhood love of flags, but now the man in charge of supplying more than 10,000 of them for the Tokyo Olympics has a flag obsession of a different stripe — whether the Games will go ahead.
Doubts are mounting worldwide over whether the Olympics can proceed as planned amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with countries in all continents implementing drastic social and travel lockdowns.
Still, Tokyo Games and Japanese government officials have insisted that the event will go ahead as scheduled.
For Fukiura, whose life-long fascination saw him asked to supervise displays at the 1964 Tokyo Games, a call needs to be made, and soon, on whether to proceed with meticulous preparations for more than 10,000 flags representing nations at this year’s event.
“I think by the end of March, we have to decide whether to stop or continue preparations for the Olympics,” Fukiura told reporters.
Despite the coronavirus outbreak, flag manufacturing plants in Japan are up and running to meet their own May deadline, he said.
An adviser for the organizers of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralymic Games, Fukiura describes his passion as an “addiction” and literally wrote the book on flags of the world when he was a 22-year-old college student at Waseda University supervising displays at the 1964 Olympics.
At the time, there was no official policy on what shade of red Japan’s flag should have. After reviewing 2,000 lipstick colors from cosmetics maker Shiseido, he selected the shade that would become standard for the national flag.
Fukiura said that the 1964 Games was a defining moment of national unity for Japan, then rising from the ashes of World War II less than 20 years earlier on its way to become a major economic power.
“It was really exciting — 19 years after losing the war, Japanese people concentrated on the Olympics,” he said.
However, Fukiura said that organizing the flags for this year’s Games has been as nerve-wrecking as in 1964, involving twice as many participating nations and sports events, as well as major corporate sponsors.
A fear of mistakes, like flags being hoisted upside down, never leaves him, he said.
He also knows what it feels like to be haunted by the prospect of a cancelation, recalling the eve of the opening of ceremony when sudden heavy rains threatened the historic moment.
“I was preparing for the opening ceremony for two-and-a-half years. I thought to myself: ‘This rain would cancel the event,’” Fukiura said.
However, that rain melted away, giving way to glorious sunshine and the spectacle of flags saluting the world, just as he had planned.
