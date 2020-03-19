An airplane sporting Tokyo Games livery yesterday departed Tokyo International Airport bound for Athens to collect the Olympic flame, but there was no delegation from organizers onboard due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tokyo organizers said that they chose not to send the high-level delegation, which was originally to include organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori and Japanese Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Seiko Hashimoto, to Greece due to the coronavirus.
The coronavirus has brought sport to a standstill worldwide.
Photo: AP
Japan’s ambassador to Greece is to receive the flame at a handover ceremony, organizers said, adding that lower-level Tokyo Games officials who traveled to Greece last week would accompany the flame back to Japan.
About 20 airline and airport staff waved the airplane off with very little fanfare at the airport, which was almost empty as travel restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the virus have led to widespread flight cancelations.
The Olympic flame is tomorrow to arrive in Japan and be greeted by another low-key ceremony.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players on Wednesday celebrated with supporters gathered outside the ground after Neymar set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors, taking them through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate. PSG needed to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany, but Neymar’s 28th-minute header put them ahead on the night in the second leg amid a surreal atmosphere, as banned supporters congregated outside the Parc des Princes instead. Juan Bernat then deflected in a Pablo Sarabia assist to make it 2-0 and PSG
The Taiwan Celts Gaelic football club celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday with the Derek Brady Memorial Cup tournament in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District. More than 100 people participated in men’s and ladies’ tournaments in light rain on St Patrick’s Day. The club was started by a group of Irish university graduates in 1995 based on “a sense of adventure in their new home and a sense of pride in the culture of the one left behind,” the club said. It was the first Gaelic football club in Asia, starting with pick-up games at parks in Taipei before reaching out to other expat
The suspension of soccer matches in England, Scotland and Wales until at least April 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Friday along with the other four major European leagues and an Olympic qualification tournament in Mexico, while FIFA recommended that all international matches this month and next month be postponed. Taiwan’s World Cup qualifying matches are affected. There have been 798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, with 10 deaths announced, but health officials fear there could be many more thousands infected. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the Premier League players to have
MIXED FORTUNES: Fellow Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen admitted that he had been below his best after losing the men’s singles final to world No. 7 Viktor Axelsen Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying on Sunday clinched her third women’s singles title at the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. The world No. 2 triumphed over top seed, world No. 1 and defending champion Chen Yufei of China 21-19, 21-15 in a final that lasted 44 minutes. The win secured the 25-year-old Kaoshiung native her third title at the event, making her the first Taiwanese to claim the treble. Tai won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, before losing to Chen in the final last year. Tai fell to a 2-6 deficit before scoring four straight points to level the first game. Known for