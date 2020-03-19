French Open delayed over virus

‘EXCUSEZ MOI?’: Players vented their frustration over the Grand Slam being moved to just one week after the US Open and a lack of communication by the organizers

AFP, PARIS





The French Open has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and would take place from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4, organizers said on Tuesday.

The Grand Slam was to have taken place from May 24 to June 7, but “the current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with our preparations and, as a result, we are unable to hold the tournament on the dates originally planned,” the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said.

The new dates would mean the tournament would start just one week after the US Open, if that event remains in its scheduled slot.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal plays Austria’s Dominic Thiem in their French Open men’s singles final on Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros in Paris on June 9 last year. Photo: EPA-EFE

“The whole world is affected by the public health crisis connected with COVID-19. In order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in organizing the tournament, the French Tennis Federation has made the decision to hold the 2020 edition of Roland-Garros from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4,” the federation said in a statement.

“In order to act responsibly and protect the health of its employees, service providers and suppliers during the organization period, the FFT has chosen the only option that will allow them to maintain the 2020 edition of the tournament while joining the fight against COVID-19,” it added.

European countries on Tuesday moved into a near-total lockdown to halt the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, with people across France ordered to remain indoors after French President Emmanuel Macron declared a war on the outbreak.

FFT president Bernard Giudicelli said: “We have made a difficult yet brave decision in this unprecedented situation, which has evolved greatly since last weekend. We are acting responsibly, and must work together in the fight to ensure everybody’s health and safety.”

The revised dates would leave players contesting a clay-court Grand Slam in the middle of the traditional hard-court season, with limited opportunities to adjust to the slower surface.

Roland Garros would also now clash with a number of tournaments, including the Laver Cup in Boston, where Europe’s top players are to take on a World team. Roger Federer has already committed to the event.

The decision from the FFT attracted strong criticism from Canada’s Vasek Pospisil, a member of the ATP Player Council.

“This is madness. Major announcement by Roland Garros changing the dates to one week after the US. Open. No communication with the players or the ATP... we have ZERO say in this sport,” Pospisil said on Twitter.

“This is such a difficult time. Everyone is being impacted by this catastrophe. Enhancing communication & working together to find solutions should be the priority. Not going Rogue & making selfish/arrogant decisions to further impact the tour in a negative way,” he added.

The move also caught WTA chairman Steve Simon by surprise, as well as former US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka.

“Excusez moi???” Osaka said on Twitter, while Romania’s Sorana Cirstea took issue with the method of communication: “What??? Again finding out through twitter.”

Earlier this month, the joint men’s and women’s tournament at Indian Wells became the first major tennis event to fall victim to the coronavirus outbreak when it was canceled on Sunday last week.

Last week, the ATP announced that it was suspending the men’s tennis tour for six weeks “due to escalating health and safety issues” arising from spread of the virus, shortly after local officials called off the Miami Open.

All events on the ATP Tour and second-tier ATP Challenger Tour have been canceled until April 27.

The International Tennis Federation, which runs the lower tiers of the professional game, as well as the junior and senior circuits, followed the ATP by announcing that there would be no tournaments on its tours until April 20 at the earliest.

The WTA on Monday said that it was suspending the women’s season until May 2, having already called off events in Bogota; Guadalajara, Mexico; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Next month’s Fed Cup finals in Budapest have also been postponed indefinitely. The revamped 12-team women’s competition scheduled for April 14 to 19 and a series of playoff ties were put on hold.