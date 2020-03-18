Fury doping allegations resurface

AP, LONDON





The UK’s anti-doping body is expected to look into allegations in a newspaper report in which a farmer said that he was offered money to provide an alibi in support of Tyson Fury in a doping case involving the world heavyweight champion.

Fury and his cousin, Hughie Fury, were handed retrospective two-year bans by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) in 2017 after initially testing positive in 2015 for nandrolone, which they blamed on eating meat from an uncastrated wild boar.

In the case, farmer Martin Carefoot said that he provided the Furys with wild boar, but he has backtracked in an interview with the Mail on Sunday newspaper, saying he was offered ￡25,000 (US$31,000) to make up the story to aid their case.

Britain’s Tyson Fury, right, punches Deontay Wilder of the US in their World Boxing Council heavyweight championship match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 22. Photo: AFP

Boxing promoter Frank Warren, who works with Tyson Fury, has described the farmer’s claims as “outrageous” and “a load of rubbish.”

“We’ll leave this with UKAD to look into and don’t expect it to go any further,” Warren said.

Asked for comment on the new claims about the anti-doping case, UKAD said: “We will always review any potential evidence in relation to any anti-doping offense, and take investigatory action where necessary.”

UKAD urged anyone with information that could be of interest to contact it and said it would only comment on an investigation when it is concluded, and only then if there was a successful prosecution.

Neither Fury has publicly commented on the newspaper story.

Tyson Fury’s representatives, MTK Global, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month to become World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion.

In November 2015 — after he tested positive for nandrolone, but before he was charged and subsequently handed a ban — he became a World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization heavyweight champion by beating Wladimir Klitschko.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told the Sun newspaper that the issue “does not impact on him [Tyson Fury] being our heavyweight world champion” because the boxer was “not involved with the WBC” at the time of his case with UKAD.