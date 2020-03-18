UEFA Euro 2020 has been postponed for a year as the world fights to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Norwegian and Swedish soccer associations said yesterday.
“Postponed until 11/6-11/7 2021. Will get back to you after the meeting,” Swedish Football Association chairman Karl-Erik Nilsson said in a message to Reuters during a UEFA videoconference call.
The Norwegian Football Association also tweeted the news from its Twitter account.
UEFA, which was yet to confirm the decision, was under pressure to push back the tournament to give suspended domestic leagues time to be completed.
European soccer’s governing body was holding a video conference with all 55 of its affiliated national federations, as well as representatives of clubs, leagues and players.
The decision was to go before the UEFA executive committee to be rubber-stamped later yesterday.
It is the first time in the competition’s history that the finals have been postponed.
CANCELED BOOKINGS
News of the postponement broke after Reuters had earlier learned that UEFA had canceled its hotel bookings in Copenhagen, one of the host cities for the championships that had been scheduled to be held from June 12 to July 12 this year.
The CPH Hotel told Reuters by telephone that UEFA had booked 80 of its 102 rooms, but canceled them a little over a week ago.
The Marienlyst Strandhotel, where the Denmark squad is usually based, told Reuters in an e-mail that UEFA had also canceled the rooms booked on behalf of the national team.
The decision to put back the 24-team tournament follows soccer, like numerous other sports, being brought to a virtual standstill by the coronavirus outbreak.
All five of Europe’s top domestic soccer leagues — England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany — have been suspended, along with the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, as well as FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
DOMESTIC WOES
The leagues have urged UEFA to prioritize completing domestic competitions, reflecting a concern that clubs throughout Europe would lose significant ticket and associated match-day revenue by not completing the season while still having to pay their players’ salaries.
Canceled seasons would also risk significant compensation claims from rights-holding TV broadcasters.
The European championships are usually held in one or two host nations, but the Euro 2020 tournament was spread around Europe in what organizers said was a “romantic one-off” event.
The host cities are Amsterdam; Baku; Bilbao, Spain; Bucharest; Budapest; Copenhagen; Dublin; Glasgow, Scotland; London; Munich, Germany; Rome; and St Petersburg, Russia.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players on Wednesday celebrated with supporters gathered outside the ground after Neymar set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors, taking them through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate. PSG needed to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany, but Neymar’s 28th-minute header put them ahead on the night in the second leg amid a surreal atmosphere, as banned supporters congregated outside the Parc des Princes instead. Juan Bernat then deflected in a Pablo Sarabia assist to make it 2-0 and PSG
The Taiwan Celts Gaelic football club celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday with the Derek Brady Memorial Cup tournament in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District. More than 100 people participated in men’s and ladies’ tournaments in light rain on St Patrick’s Day. The club was started by a group of Irish university graduates in 1995 based on “a sense of adventure in their new home and a sense of pride in the culture of the one left behind,” the club said. It was the first Gaelic football club in Asia, starting with pick-up games at parks in Taipei before reaching out to other expat
Coronavirus fears and a local outbreak of COVID-19 are forcing authorities to take unprecedented measures at today’s Olympic flame-lighting ceremony for the Tokyo Summer Games. After dozens of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the broader western Peloponnese, the Greek Olympic Committee on Monday said that the ceremony would be held without spectators. Only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo organizing committee, compared with 700 originally, would be allowed to attend today’s event in Olympia, where the ancient Games were held. A dress rehearsal scheduled for yesterday was also to be closed to the public. The Greek committee had
The suspension of soccer matches in England, Scotland and Wales until at least April 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Friday along with the other four major European leagues and an Olympic qualification tournament in Mexico, while FIFA recommended that all international matches this month and next month be postponed. Taiwan’s World Cup qualifying matches are affected. There have been 798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, with 10 deaths announced, but health officials fear there could be many more thousands infected. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the Premier League players to have