SPORTS BRIEFS

POOL

Chang wins in Las Vegas

Taiwanese veteran Chang Jung-lin on Saturday defeated James Aranas of the Philippines 9-5 in the final of the Diamond Las Vegas Open, a 10-ball pool tournament. Chang, ranked No. 5 in the world, took home the US$17,000 prize from the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Nevada. The victory marked his first international trophy of the season. The 34-year-old was world No. 1 in eight-ball pool in 2012 and runner-up in last year’s World Nine-ball Championship in Qatar. The Las Vegas Open is part of the CueSports International Expo, an international pool extravaganza, but due to concerns over COVID-19 the organizers on Sunday canceled this week’s Predator World 10-Ball Championship, as well as the WPA Players Championship that had been scheduled for April 7 to 11.

BASKETBALL

Gobert voices remorse

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, on Sunday said that he is feeling better every day, but wishes he had taken it more seriously. The 27-year-old Frenchman updated his condition in a video on social media in which he urged people to take precautions not to spread the coronavirus. “It’s all about protecting yourself and the people around you,” Gobert said. “I wish I would’ve taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else is going to do so because we can do it together. Take care and stay safe.” Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 just before the scheduled tip-off between Utah and Oklahoma City on Wednesday last week and the game was postponed. Gobert showed how he did not take the coronavirus threat seriously on Monday last week at a news conference. As he departed, Gobert made a point of touching all reporters’ recorders and a microphone he used — unaware that he would test positive two days later. Utah teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive on Thursday last week. In the video, Gobert urged people do such basics as wash their hands well and refrain from touching their face, and thanked those who have supported him since his positive test.

GOLF

Koepka to snub PGL

Brooks Koepka on Sunday said that he has no interest in the Premier Golf League (PGL), another setback to a league promising guaranteed money and a team concept that now is missing some of the sport’s biggest young stars. “I am out of the PGL. I’m going with the PGA Tour,” Koepka said. “I have a hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players.” Rory McIlroy, who replaced Koepka at world No. 1 last month, has also said that he is not interested in the new league. Koepka spoke about the majority of the PGA Tour who he fears would be left out if all the attention was heaped on top stars competing in a team format. “I get that the stars are what people come to see, but these guys who we see win, who have been grinding for 10 or 15 years, that’s what makes the cool stories,” Koepka said. “I’d have a hard time looking at guys and putting them out of a job.” Koepka failed to advance from PGA Tour qualifying in 2012. He played remote spots on the Challenge Tour, earned a European Tour card and eventually made it to the PGA Tour. “I don’t forget where I’ve come from,” Koepka said. “There are guys from that top 125 who could be the next star.”