Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda on Sunday scored on his debut for Brazilian club Botafogo in a 1-1 draw against Bangu played in an empty stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Honda, 33, got a hero’s welcome from thousands of fans when he arrived in Brazil on Feb. 7, but played his first match in the eery quiet of the deserted Estadio Nilton Santos.
He was photographed training ahead of the Rio de Janeiro state championship tie with a mask on.
Photo: Reuters
It might be his last match for some time: the Brazilian Football Confederation suspended the season until further notice because of the pandemic, effective yesterday.
Wearing the No. 4, Honda scored a penalty in the 28th minute, but Bangu equalized in the 58th.
Botafogo coach Paulo Autuori substituted Honda four minutes later.
Honda, one of Japan’s best ever players, had been without a club since leaving Dutch side SBV Vitesse in December last year, less than two months after joining.
Since arriving in Brazil, he has tweeted about hitting Rio de Janeiro’s legendary beaches and studying Portuguese.
Botafogo are looking for a boost after finishing 15th in the league last season, barely avoiding relegation.
Formerly of AC Milan and CSKA Moscow, Honda scored 37 goals in 98 appearances for Japan, including four at FIFA World Cup finals.
He became the first Japan player to score in three World Cup finals in 2018.
His contract with Botafogo runs until the end of this year.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players on Wednesday celebrated with supporters gathered outside the ground after Neymar set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors, taking them through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate. PSG needed to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany, but Neymar’s 28th-minute header put them ahead on the night in the second leg amid a surreal atmosphere, as banned supporters congregated outside the Parc des Princes instead. Juan Bernat then deflected in a Pablo Sarabia assist to make it 2-0 and PSG
The Taiwan Celts Gaelic football club celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday with the Derek Brady Memorial Cup tournament in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District. More than 100 people participated in men’s and ladies’ tournaments in light rain on St Patrick’s Day. The club was started by a group of Irish university graduates in 1995 based on “a sense of adventure in their new home and a sense of pride in the culture of the one left behind,” the club said. It was the first Gaelic football club in Asia, starting with pick-up games at parks in Taipei before reaching out to other expat
Coronavirus fears and a local outbreak of COVID-19 are forcing authorities to take unprecedented measures at today’s Olympic flame-lighting ceremony for the Tokyo Summer Games. After dozens of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the broader western Peloponnese, the Greek Olympic Committee on Monday said that the ceremony would be held without spectators. Only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo organizing committee, compared with 700 originally, would be allowed to attend today’s event in Olympia, where the ancient Games were held. A dress rehearsal scheduled for yesterday was also to be closed to the public. The Greek committee had
Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo on Monday pounced late to win a rainy second stage of the Paris-Nice, as pre-race favorite Nairo Quintana suffered a damaging day. German stage 1 winner Maximilian Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe remained in the overall leader’s maillot jaune, while double Giro d’Italia points classification winner Nizzolo was second, 15 seconds adrift. The second stage culminated in a small bunch sprint after a blustery 166.5km struggle from Chevreus to Chalette-Sur-Loing, with Slovakian star Peter Sagan and 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali notably keeping pace with a lead group of 12. Sagan and Nibali, who finished three seconds behind Monday’s