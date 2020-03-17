Honda nets on Botafogo debut

AFP, RIO DE JANEIRO





Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda on Sunday scored on his debut for Brazilian club Botafogo in a 1-1 draw against Bangu played in an empty stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honda, 33, got a hero’s welcome from thousands of fans when he arrived in Brazil on Feb. 7, but played his first match in the eery quiet of the deserted Estadio Nilton Santos.

He was photographed training ahead of the Rio de Janeiro state championship tie with a mask on.

Botafogo’s Keisuke Honda, front right, scores against Bangu in their Campeonato Carioca match at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

It might be his last match for some time: the Brazilian Football Confederation suspended the season until further notice because of the pandemic, effective yesterday.

Wearing the No. 4, Honda scored a penalty in the 28th minute, but Bangu equalized in the 58th.

Botafogo coach Paulo Autuori substituted Honda four minutes later.

Honda, one of Japan’s best ever players, had been without a club since leaving Dutch side SBV Vitesse in December last year, less than two months after joining.

Since arriving in Brazil, he has tweeted about hitting Rio de Janeiro’s legendary beaches and studying Portuguese.

Botafogo are looking for a boost after finishing 15th in the league last season, barely avoiding relegation.

Formerly of AC Milan and CSKA Moscow, Honda scored 37 goals in 98 appearances for Japan, including four at FIFA World Cup finals.

He became the first Japan player to score in three World Cup finals in 2018.

His contract with Botafogo runs until the end of this year.