Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday resisted pressure for changes to the Tokyo Olympics schedule even as sporting events worldwide fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abe pledged that Japan would host the Games as planned in July and said he had no immediate intention to declare a state of emergency over the virus outbreak, which has now seen more than 150,000 people infected across the globe and more than 5,400 killed.
His comments come two days after US President Donald Trump suggested that Japan postpone the Games for a year as the spread of the virus wreaks havoc on the sporting calendar.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We will respond by closely coordinating with officials concerned, including the IOC [International Olympic Committee]. There is no change in this,” Abe told a news conference. “We want to hold the Olympics as planned without any trouble by overcoming the spread of infections.”
Organizers, Japanese government officials and the IOC have insisted that preparations are on track and there will be no postponement or cancelation.
On Friday Abe and Trump spoke on the phone about the outbreak and the Olympics after Trump proposed a delay.
“We agreed that Japan and the US will cooperate and closely coordinate for success in the Olympics,” Abe said, adding that they had not discussed any postponement.
The Japanese parliament on Friday approved legislation that gives Abe the power to declare a state of emergency to combat COVID-19, but Abe said such a declaration was not yet necessary.
The coronavirus has infected more than 700 people across Japan and been linked to 21 deaths.
IOC president Thomas Bach on Thursday told German television broadcaster ARD that the body would follow recommendations by the WHO, but that work continued for a successful Games.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players on Wednesday celebrated with supporters gathered outside the ground after Neymar set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors, taking them through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate. PSG needed to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany, but Neymar’s 28th-minute header put them ahead on the night in the second leg amid a surreal atmosphere, as banned supporters congregated outside the Parc des Princes instead. Juan Bernat then deflected in a Pablo Sarabia assist to make it 2-0 and PSG
LeBron James closed out a weekend to remember. First, he outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of NBA conference leaders. Then he kept the Los Angeles Lakers rolling with a victory over the streaking Clippers. James on Sunday had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a 112-103 victory that ended the Clippers’ six-game winning streak. He put up 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Friday against the Bucks. “His best weekend in a Lakers uniform I’m assuming,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I wasn’t here last year, but, in my mind, this was the best
Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo on Monday pounced late to win a rainy second stage of the Paris-Nice, as pre-race favorite Nairo Quintana suffered a damaging day. German stage 1 winner Maximilian Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe remained in the overall leader’s maillot jaune, while double Giro d’Italia points classification winner Nizzolo was second, 15 seconds adrift. The second stage culminated in a small bunch sprint after a blustery 166.5km struggle from Chevreus to Chalette-Sur-Loing, with Slovakian star Peter Sagan and 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali notably keeping pace with a lead group of 12. Sagan and Nibali, who finished three seconds behind Monday’s
Coronavirus fears and a local outbreak of COVID-19 are forcing authorities to take unprecedented measures at today’s Olympic flame-lighting ceremony for the Tokyo Summer Games. After dozens of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the broader western Peloponnese, the Greek Olympic Committee on Monday said that the ceremony would be held without spectators. Only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo organizing committee, compared with 700 originally, would be allowed to attend today’s event in Olympia, where the ancient Games were held. A dress rehearsal scheduled for yesterday was also to be closed to the public. The Greek committee had