MLB releases players after pre-season call

AP, MESA, Arizona





Major League Baseball in the US is allowing players to go home, making the decision a day after canceling the rest of the spring training schedule and postponing opening day by at least two weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a meeting in Arizona on Friday that included MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, union head Tony Clark and their top aides, players were told that they could remain at spring training, report to the team’s home city or go to their own home.

The league also announced it was suspending spring training camps.

A family leaves the Seattle Mariners team store in Peoria, Arizona, on Friday. Photo: AFP

New York Yankees players decided as a group to remain in Tampa, Florida.

“Everyone wants to stay here and get ready to go whenever the season starts back,” reliever and team union representative Zack Britton said.

Yankees owner “Hal Steinbrenner spoke to us,” Britton said. “He’s going to give us access to the facility. They’re going to supply us with breakfast in the morning.”

The MLB on Thursday announced that the season would be delayed at least two weeks from its scheduled start on March 26. Teams speculated that the season might not start until May, necessitating a reduced schedule.

The league and the union discussed the need for likely two-to-four weeks of workouts ahead of openers once the date for the season’s start has been set.

“Some of us have been around the game for a long time, have lived through some work stoppages and saw when you had to return to play protocols, it would be in the format of an abbreviated spring training and then maybe an expansion of rosters early,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said.

Management and the union also talked about the possible need to extend the regular season past its scheduled end on Sept. 27, tacking some or all postponed games onto the original end of the season.

Ballparks in Florida and Arizona were locked down as the sport considered how to proceed following an outbreak that has brought the global sports schedule to a standstill.

“We don’t have a playbook for this,” Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti said. “We are learning on the fly. We are taking the approach that we will continue to prioritize the health and wellness of our players, our staff, their families, everyone at the complex, everyone throughout the organization. That is evolving day to day.”

Some agents are worried that foreign players might have difficulty returning to the US if they go home.

Taiwanese involved in the MLB this season include: Chang Yu, who hit a two-run homer for the Indians in a pre-season game against the Los Angeles Angels at the Tempe Diablo Stadium on Monday, helping his side to an 11-10 win; Huang Wei-chieh, who the Texas Rangers on Dec. 6 last year assigned to minor-league team the Nashville Sounds; Lin Tzu-wei, who the Red Sox on Sept. 30 last year recalled from the Pawtucket Red Sox; and Wang Wei-chung, a free agent who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Oakland Athletics last year.

In a message from the Chicago White Sox to their minor-league players sent on Friday, players were told that “if it is unsafe for you to travel, or there may be challenges in a return to the US, you may remain here, but this must be discussed and cleared by the organization.”

Oakland minor-league pitcher Peter Bayer on Thursday tweeted that he had taken a food-delivery job, given the uncertainty around his next baseball paycheck.

“Who knows what’s going to happen with the MILB/pay,” he wrote. “So I decided to start driving with Door Dash tonight. $62 in 3 hours... not too bad.”

Additional reporting by staff writer