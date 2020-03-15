WRU calls off its Six Nations game against Scotland

AP, CARDIFF





The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) insisted that its Six Nations game against Scotland yesterday was going ahead, but fewer than five hours later, it was called off.

“Whilst medical advice remains consistent, we have decided that it is in the best interests of supporters, players and staff to fall in line with recent measures taken across the UK and global sports industries,” the WRU said in a statement on Friday.

The Wales-Scotland match in Cardiff, a 74,000-seat sellout, was the last remaining tournament match to be postponed. Days earlier, the other games scheduled for what was supposed to be the final day of the Six Nations — Italy against England in Rome and France against Ireland in Paris — were also put off.

Locks are seen in front of the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Friday. Photo: AFP

“Given the fluid and unprecedented nature of this issue, a postponement became the only viable option,” the WRU said.

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones was due to equal former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw’s Test caps world record of 148.

His next opportunity could be on June 27 in Japan.

Scotland were already in Cardiff, going through their captain’s run at the Principality Stadium.

“While it is disappointing the fixture could not go ahead, there are clearly wider public safety issues unfolding at this unprecedented time,” the Scottish Rugby Union said.

Four matches in total have been postponed in the Six Nations and are yet to be rescheduled.