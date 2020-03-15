The suspension of soccer matches in England, Scotland and Wales until at least April 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Friday along with the other four major European leagues and an Olympic qualification tournament in Mexico, while FIFA recommended that all international matches this month and next month be postponed.
Taiwan’s World Cup qualifying matches are affected.
There have been 798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, with 10 deaths announced, but health officials fear there could be many more thousands infected.
Photo: Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the Premier League players to have tested positive for the virus.
Financial ramifications will be felt across the board with the potential for the Premier League to lose out on millions through penalties in television rights clauses if the season cannot be completed.
The situation outside the elite could be even more grave with lower league clubs desperately in need of the gate receipts from matches to be able to meet their bills.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, whose side’s cruise towards a first Premier League title in 30 years has been put on hold, said: “Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.”
“Of course we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy — just one — we do it no questions asked,” Klopp said. “If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest.”
Liverpool fan group Spirit of Shankly said that fans wanted a say in decisions.
“In the weeks ahead it is likely difficult decisions will need to be made about how this season’s football competitions are to be concluded,” the group said. “As supporters — the most important stakeholder group in the game — we hope to be fully involved in any dialogue and decisionmaking with the football authorities on these matters.”
Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell, whose team play in League One, told the BBC that the financial fall-out could be ruinous for some clubs.
“We’ve got five home games left, you are probably looking at ￡200,000-￡250,000 [US$250,000-US$313,000] would be lost by not having the income from not just tickets, but bars, hospitality, programming income and everything else that we at this level all rely on.”
“It could have a devastating effect on some clubs potentially having that loss of income,” Caldwell said.
In Germany, Bundesliga games were halted with immediate effect, the first such suspension since World War II.
“Given the developments of today with new coronavirus infections and suspected cases directly linked to the Bundesliga and the second division, the German Football League has decided at short notice to postpone today’s matches,” it said in a statement.
Spain’s La Liga postponed fixtures for two weeks from Thursday, Italy’s Serie A was put on hold until April 3 at the start of the week and France made a similar announcement for its divisions, including Ligue 1.
In Paris, FIFA recommended that all international matches this month and next be postponed.
While it did not ban matches outright, the world governing body said that clubs would be allowed to refuse to send their players to national squad gatherings.
FIFA also said that it was working on rescheduling qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in Asia — including Taiwan’s matches against Nepal and Australia — and South America, which have been postponed.
Meanwhile, a Tokyo Olympic North American qualifying tournament that was scheduled to begin in Mexico on Friday next week was postponed.
The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football announced it was delaying the event and all other competitions for 30 days.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players on Wednesday celebrated with supporters gathered outside the ground after Neymar set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors, taking them through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate. PSG needed to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany, but Neymar’s 28th-minute header put them ahead on the night in the second leg amid a surreal atmosphere, as banned supporters congregated outside the Parc des Princes instead. Juan Bernat then deflected in a Pablo Sarabia assist to make it 2-0 and PSG
Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC248 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Israel Adesanya then defended his middleweight title with a dull unanimous decision over Yoel Romero in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC’s hometown. Zhang (21-1) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) traded brutal punches and kicks throughout five technically fascinating rounds, badly damaging each other’s faces. After the last of several standing ovations from the crowd, Zhang won the fight 48-47 on two judges’ cards, while Jedrzejczyk won 48-47 on the third. “I had a long way
Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo on Monday pounced late to win a rainy second stage of the Paris-Nice, as pre-race favorite Nairo Quintana suffered a damaging day. German stage 1 winner Maximilian Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe remained in the overall leader’s maillot jaune, while double Giro d’Italia points classification winner Nizzolo was second, 15 seconds adrift. The second stage culminated in a small bunch sprint after a blustery 166.5km struggle from Chevreus to Chalette-Sur-Loing, with Slovakian star Peter Sagan and 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali notably keeping pace with a lead group of 12. Sagan and Nibali, who finished three seconds behind Monday’s
LeBron James closed out a weekend to remember. First, he outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of NBA conference leaders. Then he kept the Los Angeles Lakers rolling with a victory over the streaking Clippers. James on Sunday had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a 112-103 victory that ended the Clippers’ six-game winning streak. He put up 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Friday against the Bucks. “His best weekend in a Lakers uniform I’m assuming,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I wasn’t here last year, but, in my mind, this was the best