Rieko Ioane scored a double as the Auckland Blues burnished their finals credentials with a 43-10 win over the Golden Lions at Eden Park yesterday.
The New Zealand-based team scored six tries to one to post a fourth straight victory and remain on course for their first finals berth since 2011.
Captain T.J. Faiane praised the composure of the team, who have faced accusation in past seasons of wilting under pressure.
“We stayed disciplined and didn’t give away too many penalties, for me that’s the most pleasing thing,” Faiane said. “The boys put in the hard work during the week and it’s god to see it paid off today.”
It was the fourth defeat in a row for the Lions and skipper Elton Jantjies they continued to make too many mistakes.
“It’s breakdown errors, not rolling away, small things like that,” Jantjies said. “At Super Rugby and Test level you need to make sure you’re clinical in certain areas.”
Ioane, the one-time winger who is reinventing himself in the centers, opened the scoring in the eighth minute.
Daniel Kriel hit back with a converted try to briefly give the Lions the lead, but from there it was one-way traffic as the Blues dominated.
Stephen Perofeta dotted down after 31 minutes and the Blues were then awarded a penalty try just before halftime after Lions flanker Ruan Vermaak was sinbinned for a deliberate knock down. Ioane scored his second shortly after the restart, before Gerard Crowley-Tuioti and Hoskins Sotutu completed the rout.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players on Wednesday celebrated with supporters gathered outside the ground after Neymar set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors, taking them through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate. PSG needed to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany, but Neymar’s 28th-minute header put them ahead on the night in the second leg amid a surreal atmosphere, as banned supporters congregated outside the Parc des Princes instead. Juan Bernat then deflected in a Pablo Sarabia assist to make it 2-0 and PSG
LeBron James closed out a weekend to remember. First, he outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of NBA conference leaders. Then he kept the Los Angeles Lakers rolling with a victory over the streaking Clippers. James on Sunday had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a 112-103 victory that ended the Clippers’ six-game winning streak. He put up 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Friday against the Bucks. “His best weekend in a Lakers uniform I’m assuming,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I wasn’t here last year, but, in my mind, this was the best
Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC248 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Israel Adesanya then defended his middleweight title with a dull unanimous decision over Yoel Romero in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC’s hometown. Zhang (21-1) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) traded brutal punches and kicks throughout five technically fascinating rounds, badly damaging each other’s faces. After the last of several standing ovations from the crowd, Zhang won the fight 48-47 on two judges’ cards, while Jedrzejczyk won 48-47 on the third. “I had a long way
Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo on Monday pounced late to win a rainy second stage of the Paris-Nice, as pre-race favorite Nairo Quintana suffered a damaging day. German stage 1 winner Maximilian Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe remained in the overall leader’s maillot jaune, while double Giro d’Italia points classification winner Nizzolo was second, 15 seconds adrift. The second stage culminated in a small bunch sprint after a blustery 166.5km struggle from Chevreus to Chalette-Sur-Loing, with Slovakian star Peter Sagan and 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali notably keeping pace with a lead group of 12. Sagan and Nibali, who finished three seconds behind Monday’s