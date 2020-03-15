The Super Rugby season was in doubt yesterday after New Zealand ordered everyone entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.
It effectively rules out overseas teams playing games there for the foreseeable future and should New Zealand sides leave for overseas clashes, they would have to go into quarantine on their return.
“SANZAAR is now reviewing the full impact on the Super Rugby tournament,” the governing body said, adding that its executive committee would hold an urgent meeting to decide what to do.
Photo: EPA-EFE
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the self-quarantine order would be reviewed after 16 days. It applies to all inbound travelers except those from Pacific Island nations.
The Canterbury Crusaders were expected to return from Australia, where they beat the Sunwolves yesterday, before the deadline at midnight tonight after which the rules are to be enforced.
The Otago Highlanders are in Buenos Aires for their clash with the Jaguares, which was to be played behind closed doors after press time last night. They were not expected to return prior to the deadline.
