SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CHINA SUPER LEAGUE

Tianjin saved at 11th hour

Debt-riddled Chinese Super League club Tianjin Tianhai were saved yesterday at the 11th hour after a new investor stepped in. A string of lower-league Chinese soccer teams have folded in the past few weeks, and Tianjin were set to become the biggest casualty of what the media have called a “bleak winter.” Tianjin — who were available for free, but are reportedly saddled with vast debt — said in a statement that Beijing-based property developer Vantone Holdings had come to the rescue.

CHINA SUPER LEAGUE

Wuhan side to return home

Wuhan Zall, the soccer team from the epicenter of the coronavirus, are to leave their training camp in the south of Spain to return to China, with their coach saying that they are more at risk in Europe than in their home city. “The problem right now is here, in China it has been practically eradicated,” Wuhan Zall coach Jose Gonzalez told Spain’s EFE news agency on Thursday. The team traveled to Cadiz in the region of Andalusia for a pre-season tour on Jan. 29 and remained there as the spread of the virus became more severe and the start of the Chinese Super League was postponed.

DAVIS CUP

Spain draw Russia, Ecuador

Defending champions Spain are to play Russia and Ecuador in the Davis Cup in November, after the draw was made in London on Thursday. Spain won the first edition of the reformed tournament in Madrid four months ago, when Rafael Nadal powered them to victory with a 2-0 win in the final against Canada. It is to be the second Davis Cup finals in Madrid after last year’s change of format, which spread the tournament of four three-day ties across 10 months. Twelve teams are to compete in the finals at the Caja Magica from Nov. 23 to 29.

ALL ENGLAND OPEN

Lin Dan advances in thriller

Six-time badminton champion Lin Dan on Thursday staved off two match points as he won his first-round match at the All England Open. In what could be the 36-year-old Chinese star’s last All England, the double Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion defeated Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, a player half his age, 13-21, 22-20, 21-10 in just over one hour in Birmingham. Lin next faces a familiar foe in Chen Long, the reigning Olympic champion and himself a two-time All England winner, who beat India’s Kidambi Srikanth 21-15, 21-16 in the first round.

ATHLETICS

Javelin champion dies at 97

Dana Zatopkova, the 1952 Olympic javelin champion and wife of four-time Olympic champion Emil Zatopek, died yesterday at the age of 97, the Czech Olympic Committee said. “Czech sport has lost one of its greatest personalities,” the committee said in a statement. Besides the gold from the Helsinki Olympics, Zatopkova won the Olympic silver in Rome in 1960. In 1958, she set the world record of 55.73m at the age of 35. She became the European champion in 1954 and 1958. Zatopkova, who was born on Sept. 19, 1922, shared the same birthday with her husband, Emil Zatopek, the 1948 Olympic running champion over 10,000m, who went on to win the 5000m and 10000m races and the marathon at the Helsinki games in 1952. Emil Zatopek died in 2000.