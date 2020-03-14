CHINA SUPER LEAGUE
Tianjin saved at 11th hour
Debt-riddled Chinese Super League club Tianjin Tianhai were saved yesterday at the 11th hour after a new investor stepped in. A string of lower-league Chinese soccer teams have folded in the past few weeks, and Tianjin were set to become the biggest casualty of what the media have called a “bleak winter.” Tianjin — who were available for free, but are reportedly saddled with vast debt — said in a statement that Beijing-based property developer Vantone Holdings had come to the rescue.
Wuhan side to return home
Wuhan Zall, the soccer team from the epicenter of the coronavirus, are to leave their training camp in the south of Spain to return to China, with their coach saying that they are more at risk in Europe than in their home city. “The problem right now is here, in China it has been practically eradicated,” Wuhan Zall coach Jose Gonzalez told Spain’s EFE news agency on Thursday. The team traveled to Cadiz in the region of Andalusia for a pre-season tour on Jan. 29 and remained there as the spread of the virus became more severe and the start of the Chinese Super League was postponed.
DAVIS CUP
Spain draw Russia, Ecuador
Defending champions Spain are to play Russia and Ecuador in the Davis Cup in November, after the draw was made in London on Thursday. Spain won the first edition of the reformed tournament in Madrid four months ago, when Rafael Nadal powered them to victory with a 2-0 win in the final against Canada. It is to be the second Davis Cup finals in Madrid after last year’s change of format, which spread the tournament of four three-day ties across 10 months. Twelve teams are to compete in the finals at the Caja Magica from Nov. 23 to 29.
ALL ENGLAND OPEN
Lin Dan advances in thriller
Six-time badminton champion Lin Dan on Thursday staved off two match points as he won his first-round match at the All England Open. In what could be the 36-year-old Chinese star’s last All England, the double Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion defeated Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, a player half his age, 13-21, 22-20, 21-10 in just over one hour in Birmingham. Lin next faces a familiar foe in Chen Long, the reigning Olympic champion and himself a two-time All England winner, who beat India’s Kidambi Srikanth 21-15, 21-16 in the first round.
ATHLETICS
Javelin champion dies at 97
Dana Zatopkova, the 1952 Olympic javelin champion and wife of four-time Olympic champion Emil Zatopek, died yesterday at the age of 97, the Czech Olympic Committee said. “Czech sport has lost one of its greatest personalities,” the committee said in a statement. Besides the gold from the Helsinki Olympics, Zatopkova won the Olympic silver in Rome in 1960. In 1958, she set the world record of 55.73m at the age of 35. She became the European champion in 1954 and 1958. Zatopkova, who was born on Sept. 19, 1922, shared the same birthday with her husband, Emil Zatopek, the 1948 Olympic running champion over 10,000m, who went on to win the 5000m and 10000m races and the marathon at the Helsinki games in 1952. Emil Zatopek died in 2000.
Megan Rapinoe’s life has changed before her very eyes. Eight months after helping the US win a fourth women’s World Cup crown, Rapinoe is in high demand, on and off the pitch. The 34-year-old swept the individual prizes at the World Cup, scooping the Golden Boot for Top Scorer and the Golden Ball for Best Player. She wrapped up last year by winning the women’s Ballon D’Or and the FIFA Best Women’s Player awards, an unprecedented clean sweep of honors in a single year. The openly gay striker has also enhanced her reputation as an unflinching advocate for social justice off the field,
Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC248 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Israel Adesanya then defended his middleweight title with a dull unanimous decision over Yoel Romero in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC’s hometown. Zhang (21-1) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) traded brutal punches and kicks throughout five technically fascinating rounds, badly damaging each other’s faces. After the last of several standing ovations from the crowd, Zhang won the fight 48-47 on two judges’ cards, while Jedrzejczyk won 48-47 on the third. “I had a long way
Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo on Monday pounced late to win a rainy second stage of the Paris-Nice, as pre-race favorite Nairo Quintana suffered a damaging day. German stage 1 winner Maximilian Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe remained in the overall leader’s maillot jaune, while double Giro d’Italia points classification winner Nizzolo was second, 15 seconds adrift. The second stage culminated in a small bunch sprint after a blustery 166.5km struggle from Chevreus to Chalette-Sur-Loing, with Slovakian star Peter Sagan and 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali notably keeping pace with a lead group of 12. Sagan and Nibali, who finished three seconds behind Monday’s
LeBron James closed out a weekend to remember. First, he outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of NBA conference leaders. Then he kept the Los Angeles Lakers rolling with a victory over the streaking Clippers. James on Sunday had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a 112-103 victory that ended the Clippers’ six-game winning streak. He put up 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Friday against the Bucks. “His best weekend in a Lakers uniform I’m assuming,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I wasn’t here last year, but, in my mind, this was the best