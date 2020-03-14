Jordie Barrett’s late penalty yesterday set up a dramatic 27-24 Super Rugby victory for the Wellington Hurricanes over the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton, New Zealand.
The two rivals scored three tries apiece, but Barrett’s kick in the 83rd minute proved decisive, stunning former Wales coach Warren Gatland’s Chiefs.
It came after a marathon 36-phase effort from the Hurricanes in the game’s final moments, when the scores were locked 24-24.
“We’re pretty disappointed,” Chiefs captain Sam Cane said.
Hurricanes captain Dane Coles said that the Wellington team had been chasing a victory in Hamilton for a long time.
“We’ve been coming here since 2009 and it’s my first win against the Chiefs here, which makes me bloody happy,” he said.
The Hurricanes made the early running and were rewarded in the ninth minute when Ben Lam crossed after a free-flowing backline move in which the ball passed through five pairs of hands.
Lachlan Boshier muscled his way over the line for the Chiefs, but Hurricanes flyhalf Fletcher Smith found a defensive gap to put the visitors ahead 10-14 at halftime.
Both sides came close after the restart, but it was Chiefs center Tumua Manu who broke through before Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara was sin-binned for a high tackle. Shaun Stevenson added another for the hosts, lifting their lead to 24-14.
A penalty and an Asafo Aumua try from a lineout drive leveled the scores at 24-24, setting up the blockbuster finale which Barrett decided with his late kick.
SIX NATIONS
Wales’ final Six Nations match with Scotland is to go ahead with spectators permitted to attend despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced yesterday.
Their decision comes despite the other two games — France at home to Ireland and Italy hosting England — having been postponed due to the outbreak.
English Premier League chiefs on Friday suspended all matches through April 3, after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the virus.
However, the WRU is to follow the lead of horse racing authorities — whose showpiece event of the National Hunt season, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, was due to go ahead later yesterday — and government advice.
“Throughout, the WRU Board have followed the scientific advice of government, Public Health Wales and medical experts and determined that any game would be held or postponed based on that advice,” the WRU statement read.
Megan Rapinoe’s life has changed before her very eyes. Eight months after helping the US win a fourth women’s World Cup crown, Rapinoe is in high demand, on and off the pitch. The 34-year-old swept the individual prizes at the World Cup, scooping the Golden Boot for Top Scorer and the Golden Ball for Best Player. She wrapped up last year by winning the women’s Ballon D’Or and the FIFA Best Women’s Player awards, an unprecedented clean sweep of honors in a single year. The openly gay striker has also enhanced her reputation as an unflinching advocate for social justice off the field,
Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC248 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Israel Adesanya then defended his middleweight title with a dull unanimous decision over Yoel Romero in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC’s hometown. Zhang (21-1) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) traded brutal punches and kicks throughout five technically fascinating rounds, badly damaging each other’s faces. After the last of several standing ovations from the crowd, Zhang won the fight 48-47 on two judges’ cards, while Jedrzejczyk won 48-47 on the third. “I had a long way
Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo on Monday pounced late to win a rainy second stage of the Paris-Nice, as pre-race favorite Nairo Quintana suffered a damaging day. German stage 1 winner Maximilian Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe remained in the overall leader’s maillot jaune, while double Giro d’Italia points classification winner Nizzolo was second, 15 seconds adrift. The second stage culminated in a small bunch sprint after a blustery 166.5km struggle from Chevreus to Chalette-Sur-Loing, with Slovakian star Peter Sagan and 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali notably keeping pace with a lead group of 12. Sagan and Nibali, who finished three seconds behind Monday’s
LeBron James closed out a weekend to remember. First, he outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of NBA conference leaders. Then he kept the Los Angeles Lakers rolling with a victory over the streaking Clippers. James on Sunday had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a 112-103 victory that ended the Clippers’ six-game winning streak. He put up 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Friday against the Bucks. “His best weekend in a Lakers uniform I’m assuming,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I wasn’t here last year, but, in my mind, this was the best