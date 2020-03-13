Juergen Klopp on Wednesday hit out at Atletico Madrid’s defensive approach after holders Liverpool were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League.
Klopp’s side were on course for the quarter-finals after taking a 2-0 lead in extra-time in the last-16 second leg.
Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino left Liverpool 2-1 up on aggregate at Anfield.
Photo: Reuters
However, a howler from Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian opened the floodgates, as Marcos Llorente struck twice before Alvaro Morata completed Atletico’s 4-2 aggregate triumph.
It was a bitter blow for Reds boss Klopp, who had seen his team dominate the first 90 minutes, but not take enough chances to win the tie.
Klopp could not hide his frustration at the way that Atletico manager Diego Simeone set up his side in a cautious counterattacking style for long periods.
“It’s so difficult to play a side like this. I don’t understand with the quality they have, the football they play,” Klopp told BT Sport. “They could play proper football, but they stand deep and have counterattacks. I realize I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort in against world-class players on the other side, who defend with two rows of four.”
The defeat ended Liverpool’s bid for a third successive appearance in the Champions League final.
“It doesn’t feel right. I’m searching for the right words to be honest. The 90 minutes were exceptional,” he said. “After the second goal, the legs were a bit tired... We shouldn’t have conceded these kinds of goals. It’s difficult to explain to be honest.”
“Our main mistake was to not score the second goal five minutes earlier,” Klopp said. “Everything was against us in the decisive moments. We will come again, but now we are out.”
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said that his team deserved to win on the balance of play, but the midfielder admitted that they paid for some sloppy mistakes.
“We are really disappointed with the result because we deserved to go through,” he said. “To concede the goals we did isn’t like us.”
Runaway leaders Liverpool are still set to win the English Premier League title, despite the blip.
“Tonight and tomorrow, it will not feel nice, but we have to react in the right way and finish the season off well,” Henderson said.
Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC248 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Israel Adesanya then defended his middleweight title with a dull unanimous decision over Yoel Romero in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC’s hometown. Zhang (21-1) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) traded brutal punches and kicks throughout five technically fascinating rounds, badly damaging each other’s faces. After the last of several standing ovations from the crowd, Zhang won the fight 48-47 on two judges’ cards, while Jedrzejczyk won 48-47 on the third. “I had a long way
Megan Rapinoe’s life has changed before her very eyes. Eight months after helping the US win a fourth women’s World Cup crown, Rapinoe is in high demand, on and off the pitch. The 34-year-old swept the individual prizes at the World Cup, scooping the Golden Boot for Top Scorer and the Golden Ball for Best Player. She wrapped up last year by winning the women’s Ballon D’Or and the FIFA Best Women’s Player awards, an unprecedented clean sweep of honors in a single year. The openly gay striker has also enhanced her reputation as an unflinching advocate for social justice off the field,
England could yet steal the Six Nations rugby crown from France after seeing off Wales 33-30 at Twickenham on Saturday. England have rebounded from their drubbing in Paris on the opening day to beat Scotland, Ireland and Wales and earn a first Triple Crown in four years, but their chase of unbeaten France goes into limbo because COVID-19 caused their last-round match against Italy in Rome next weekend to be postponed. England have done what they can to have France feeling their breath down their necks and a little extra anxious not to slip up against Scotland, who they were to play
LeBron James closed out a weekend to remember. First, he outdueled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup of NBA conference leaders. Then he kept the Los Angeles Lakers rolling with a victory over the streaking Clippers. James on Sunday had 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in a 112-103 victory that ended the Clippers’ six-game winning streak. He put up 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on Friday against the Bucks. “His best weekend in a Lakers uniform I’m assuming,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I wasn’t here last year, but, in my mind, this was the best