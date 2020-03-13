‘Bad loser’ Klopp takes swipe at Atletico tactics

AFP, LIVERPOOL, England





Juergen Klopp on Wednesday hit out at Atletico Madrid’s defensive approach after holders Liverpool were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League.

Klopp’s side were on course for the quarter-finals after taking a 2-0 lead in extra-time in the last-16 second leg.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino left Liverpool 2-1 up on aggregate at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts after Atletico Madrid score in their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 second leg at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

However, a howler from Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian opened the floodgates, as Marcos Llorente struck twice before Alvaro Morata completed Atletico’s 4-2 aggregate triumph.

It was a bitter blow for Reds boss Klopp, who had seen his team dominate the first 90 minutes, but not take enough chances to win the tie.

Klopp could not hide his frustration at the way that Atletico manager Diego Simeone set up his side in a cautious counterattacking style for long periods.

“It’s so difficult to play a side like this. I don’t understand with the quality they have, the football they play,” Klopp told BT Sport. “They could play proper football, but they stand deep and have counterattacks. I realize I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort in against world-class players on the other side, who defend with two rows of four.”

The defeat ended Liverpool’s bid for a third successive appearance in the Champions League final.

“It doesn’t feel right. I’m searching for the right words to be honest. The 90 minutes were exceptional,” he said. “After the second goal, the legs were a bit tired... We shouldn’t have conceded these kinds of goals. It’s difficult to explain to be honest.”

“Our main mistake was to not score the second goal five minutes earlier,” Klopp said. “Everything was against us in the decisive moments. We will come again, but now we are out.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said that his team deserved to win on the balance of play, but the midfielder admitted that they paid for some sloppy mistakes.

“We are really disappointed with the result because we deserved to go through,” he said. “To concede the goals we did isn’t like us.”

Runaway leaders Liverpool are still set to win the English Premier League title, despite the blip.

“Tonight and tomorrow, it will not feel nice, but we have to react in the right way and finish the season off well,” Henderson said.