Pelicans-Kings game scrapped

‘UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE’: The NBA announced that at the conclusion of Wednesday, the regular season would be suspended after a player tested positive for COVID-19

Reuters





The NBA on Wednesday postponed a scheduled game between the New Orleans Pelicans and hosts the Sacramento Kings minutes after the delayed scheduled tipoff, bringing to an end a wild day during which the league announced an indefinite suspension of all games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Less than two hours earlier, the NBA had announced that at the conclusion of Wednesday night, the regular season would be suspended “until further notice” after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came shortly after a game between the Utah Jazz and hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder was called off moments before the tipoff.

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, right, knocks the ball from Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in their NBA game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday. Photo: AP

ESPN columnist Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the player in question is Utah center Rudy Gobert, and that players from the Jazz and Thunder were being quarantined at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Gobert reportedly was not at the arena.

Earlier, Gobert had tried to show that coronavirus fears were overblown by touching every microphone and recorder at a news conference, while discussing the situation with members of the media.

The team later described him as suffering from an “illness,” but the NBA did not say whether he was the player who tested positive.

In Sacramento, California, referee Courtney Kirkland was not on the court as game time neared. Kirkland had worked Monday’s game between the Jazz and the Toronto Raptors.

After teams left the court and officials huddled for a bit, it was announced through the public address system that the game was postponed.

The development capped an already dramatic day for the US sports world, with the NCAA deciding to bar fans from the March Madness college basketball tournament, and the professional baseball and hockey leagues reshuffling schedules to cope with the pandemic.

It is a particularly awkward time for the NBA to suspend their season since the playoffs begin in about a month and teams were vying for position.

The decision — coming less than 24 hours after a number of NBA teams were adamant that their games would continue with arenas full of spectators — also shows just how quickly the sports world is rushing to update its approach to the virus.

It cast immediate doubt on the future for sports currently in season — such as the NHL, professional soccer and college basketball — and leagues such as the MLB, which is scheduled to start on March 26.

It is likely to add pressure to the organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games, which are scheduled to start on July 24.

Late on Wednesday, the NHL released a statement acknowledging the NBA’s move, without saying what it planned to do.

“The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options,” the league said. “We expect to have a further update tomorrow.”

Additional reporting by Bloomberg

Also on Wednesday, it was:

‧ Knicks 136, Hawks 131 (OT)

‧ 76ers 124, Pistons 106

‧ Hornets 109, Heat 98

‧ Mavericks 113, Nuggets 97