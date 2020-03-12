A delay of one or two years would be the “most feasible” option if the Tokyo Olympics cannot be held this summer due to a global outbreak of COVID-19, a member of the organizing committee’s executive board told reporters.
Haruyuki Takahashi, one of more than two dozen members of the Tokyo Games executive board, said that the body had just started looking at scenarios for how the virus could affect the Olympics.
Takahashi earlier told the Wall Street Journal that the board had not discussed the effects of the virus, having last met in December last year before the outbreak spread beyond China.
Organizers have been pushing a consistent message that the Tokyo Games would not be canceled or postponed, but sponsors who have pumped in billions of dollars have grown increasingly nervous about how the coronavirus outbreak would affect the event.
Takahashi told reporters that the financial damage from canceling the Games or holding them without spectators would be too great, while a delay of less than a year would clash with other major professional sports schedules.
“We need to start preparing for any possibility. If the Games can’t be held in the summer, a delay of one or two years would be most feasible,” Takahashi said.
Experts have said that a one-year postponement to the same time next year would pose major logistical problems, but was doable for broadcasters, because it fits into their generally open summer schedule.
On Tuesday, Japan saw its biggest number of infections in a single day, 59 cases, Japan Broadcasting Corp reported.
With every new spike in the figures, speculation has swirled that the Tokyo Games, due to open on July 24, could be canceled, delayed or held without spectators, like many pre-Olympic qualifiers and other unrelated sports events have been in the run-up.
