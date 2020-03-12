Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tokyo flame to be lit sans crowd

AFP, OLYMPIA, Greece





Coronavirus fears and a local outbreak of COVID-19 are forcing authorities to take unprecedented measures at today’s Olympic flame-lighting ceremony for the Tokyo Summer Games.

After dozens of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the broader western Peloponnese, the Greek Olympic Committee on Monday said that the ceremony would be held without spectators.

Only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo organizing committee, compared with 700 originally, would be allowed to attend today’s event in Olympia, where the ancient Games were held.

A dress rehearsal scheduled for yesterday was also to be closed to the public.

The Greek committee had earlier canceled all event dinners and galas.

In 1984, the Greek leg of the torch relay was scrapped in protest by Greek organizers against the commercialization of the Los Angeles Olympics.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has canceled plans to visit, but the state would be represented by Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a day before his term ends.

Olympia Mayor Yiorgos Georgiopoulos said that the move would have “disastrous” consequences for local operators, although the government has pledged to help cover financial losses.

“The tourism high point at ancient Olympia is during this period,” Georgiopoulos told reporters. “Room cancelations are multiplying and [tourism sector] professionals are desperate.”

The Greek Ministry of Health last week announced a “suspension of all mass gatherings” at theaters, cinemas, museums and sports events in the Peloponnese regions of Achaia and Elis, as well as the island of Zakynthos, through tomorrow.

The measures came after a 66-year-old man was hospitalized with the virus at a hospital in Patras, western Greece. He remains in a critical condition.

The patient was part of a group of Holy Land pilgrims who traveled to Israel and Egypt last month. Almost all developed the virus, as have several people with whom they had close contact.

The flame for the Tokyo Games is scheduled to be lit with a traditional ceremony. Following a torch relay in Greece, it would be handed to Tokyo organizers at another ceremony on Thursday next week at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens.

In a statement, the Tokyo committee said that it would “reduce the size of its traveling delegation as much as possible.”

The torch relay in Greece is to pass through 37 cities and 15 archeological sites covering 3,500km and 842 nautical miles (1,561km), and would be carried by 600 runners.

Greek Olympic shooting champion Anna Korakaki is to be the first torchbearer, the first time a woman has been chosen to fulfill the role.

Korakaki has called the assignment an “immense honor,” saying that she hopes to be “the first in a long line of women” to carry it out.