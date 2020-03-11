SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BOXING

Huang, Wu seal Tokyo spots

Taiwan’s Huang Hsiao-wen and Wu Shih-yi on Monday advanced to the semi-finals of the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Jordan, earning their berths at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo. Huang, the gold medalist at last year’s Women’s World Boxing Championships, defeated Tursunoy Rakhimova of Uzbekistan 4-1 in the flyweight category at Prince Hamzah Sport Hall in Amman. Wu overpowered Riza Pasuit of the Philippines 5-0 in the lightweight category to also advance to the semis. The two women joined fellow Taiwanese Chen Nien-chin and Lin Yu-ting in earning spots at the Summer Games.

SOCCER

Augsburg fire Schmidt

Augsburg on Monday fired Martin Schmidt as coach in a bid to ensure their top-flight survival. The Bundesliga club said assistant coach Stefan Sartori had also left. “It wasn’t an easy decision for us to make. However, after taking only four points from our past nine games, we decided we needed a coaching change,” Augsburg sporting director Stefan Reuter said. “We are in danger of not reaching our goal of survival, which is why we came to this decision.”

SOCCER

FFA cancels qualifiers

Australia would not attempt to put on World Cup qualifiers during the international windows this month and in June, and would instead look to set up other fixtures, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said yesterday. FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation on Monday postponed Asian World Cup qualifying matches this month and in June because of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, they said that matches could go ahead if it was mutually agreed by the member associations and safety standards were met. While sporting fixtures in Australia are proceeding without interruption, the FFA said it would not try and stage home fixtures against Kuwait, Taiwan and Jordan. “Given FFA’s intent to put the health and welfare of all players, coaches, staff, and fans first, FFA will not to pursue qualification matches in March or June 2020,” it said in a statement.

BASEBALL

MLB fixtures to go ahead

MLB regular-season games are expected to proceed as scheduled, the league said on Monday after consulting with all 30 teams amid the global COVID-19 outbreak. “The health and safety of everyone in our communities is of the utmost importance to us,” MLB said in a statement. “While MLB recognizes the fluidity of this rapidly evolving situation, our current intention is to play spring training and regular season games as scheduled.” The MLB on Monday joined three other US professional sporting leagues — Major League Soccer, the NBA and the NHL — in announcing that it would restrict locker-room access to players and “essential staff.”

TENNIS

Miami ready to host event

Organizers of the Miami Open on Monday said that the tournament is set to go ahead, a day after the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A brief statement released by the Miami Open organizers on Twitter said preparations for the March 23 to April 5 joint ATP and WTA tournament were “moving forward as scheduled.”