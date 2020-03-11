BOXING
Huang, Wu seal Tokyo spots
Taiwan’s Huang Hsiao-wen and Wu Shih-yi on Monday advanced to the semi-finals of the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Jordan, earning their berths at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo. Huang, the gold medalist at last year’s Women’s World Boxing Championships, defeated Tursunoy Rakhimova of Uzbekistan 4-1 in the flyweight category at Prince Hamzah Sport Hall in Amman. Wu overpowered Riza Pasuit of the Philippines 5-0 in the lightweight category to also advance to the semis. The two women joined fellow Taiwanese Chen Nien-chin and Lin Yu-ting in earning spots at the Summer Games.
SOCCER
Augsburg fire Schmidt
Augsburg on Monday fired Martin Schmidt as coach in a bid to ensure their top-flight survival. The Bundesliga club said assistant coach Stefan Sartori had also left. “It wasn’t an easy decision for us to make. However, after taking only four points from our past nine games, we decided we needed a coaching change,” Augsburg sporting director Stefan Reuter said. “We are in danger of not reaching our goal of survival, which is why we came to this decision.”
SOCCER
FFA cancels qualifiers
Australia would not attempt to put on World Cup qualifiers during the international windows this month and in June, and would instead look to set up other fixtures, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said yesterday. FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation on Monday postponed Asian World Cup qualifying matches this month and in June because of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, they said that matches could go ahead if it was mutually agreed by the member associations and safety standards were met. While sporting fixtures in Australia are proceeding without interruption, the FFA said it would not try and stage home fixtures against Kuwait, Taiwan and Jordan. “Given FFA’s intent to put the health and welfare of all players, coaches, staff, and fans first, FFA will not to pursue qualification matches in March or June 2020,” it said in a statement.
BASEBALL
MLB fixtures to go ahead
MLB regular-season games are expected to proceed as scheduled, the league said on Monday after consulting with all 30 teams amid the global COVID-19 outbreak. “The health and safety of everyone in our communities is of the utmost importance to us,” MLB said in a statement. “While MLB recognizes the fluidity of this rapidly evolving situation, our current intention is to play spring training and regular season games as scheduled.” The MLB on Monday joined three other US professional sporting leagues — Major League Soccer, the NBA and the NHL — in announcing that it would restrict locker-room access to players and “essential staff.”
TENNIS
Miami ready to host event
Organizers of the Miami Open on Monday said that the tournament is set to go ahead, a day after the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A brief statement released by the Miami Open organizers on Twitter said preparations for the March 23 to April 5 joint ATP and WTA tournament were “moving forward as scheduled.”
‘UNACCEPTABLE’: Seiko Hashimoto told lawmakers that canceling or delaying the Tokyo Games is not an option, and that a safe environment should be prepared Japan’s Olympics minister yesterday signaled that the Summer Games would go ahead as planned from July, even as a COVID-19 outbreak spread to new parts of the country. “Based on the fact that the IOC [International Olympic Committee] never mentioned about canceling or postponing the Tokyo Games at its meeting yesterday, I don’t expect a cancelation notice or anything of that sort,” Japanese Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Seiko Hashimoto told the Japanese Diet. Hashimoto earlier this week caused controversy by saying that the contract for the Games “could be interpreted as allowing a postponement” within this calendar year. Western
Zhang Weili defended her UFC strawweight championship with a spectacularly brutal split-decision victory over former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC248 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Israel Adesanya then defended his middleweight title with a dull unanimous decision over Yoel Romero in the main event at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC’s hometown. Zhang (21-1) and Jedrzejczyk (16-4) traded brutal punches and kicks throughout five technically fascinating rounds, badly damaging each other’s faces. After the last of several standing ovations from the crowd, Zhang won the fight 48-47 on two judges’ cards, while Jedrzejczyk won 48-47 on the third. “I had a long way
Megan Rapinoe’s life has changed before her very eyes. Eight months after helping the US win a fourth women’s World Cup crown, Rapinoe is in high demand, on and off the pitch. The 34-year-old swept the individual prizes at the World Cup, scooping the Golden Boot for Top Scorer and the Golden Ball for Best Player. She wrapped up last year by winning the women’s Ballon D’Or and the FIFA Best Women’s Player awards, an unprecedented clean sweep of honors in a single year. The openly gay striker has also enhanced her reputation as an unflinching advocate for social justice off the field,
England could yet steal the Six Nations rugby crown from France after seeing off Wales 33-30 at Twickenham on Saturday. England have rebounded from their drubbing in Paris on the opening day to beat Scotland, Ireland and Wales and earn a first Triple Crown in four years, but their chase of unbeaten France goes into limbo because COVID-19 caused their last-round match against Italy in Rome next weekend to be postponed. England have done what they can to have France feeling their breath down their necks and a little extra anxious not to slip up against Scotland, who they were to play