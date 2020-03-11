Nizzolo wins tough stage as the big guns fail to fire

AFP, CHALETTE-SUR-LOING, France





Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo on Monday pounced late to win a rainy second stage of the Paris-Nice, as pre-race favorite Nairo Quintana suffered a damaging day.

German stage 1 winner Maximilian Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe remained in the overall leader’s maillot jaune, while double Giro d’Italia points classification winner Nizzolo was second, 15 seconds adrift.

The second stage culminated in a small bunch sprint after a blustery 166.5km struggle from Chevreus to Chalette-Sur-Loing, with Slovakian star Peter Sagan and 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali notably keeping pace with a lead group of 12.

Italy’s Giacomo Nizzolo of NTT Pro Cycling celebrates winning the second stage of the Paris-Nice in Chalette-sur-Loing, France, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Sagan and Nibali, who finished three seconds behind Monday’s winner, had both been slated to race in Italy and only entered Paris-Nice when the Strade Bianchi and Tireno-Adriatico races were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the final sprint, Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Pascal Ackermann made a determined bid for the line from just inside the final kilometer, but was well beaten by a powerful surge from 31-year-old NTT Pro Cycling rider Nizzolo.

“I waited until as long as I could and then took his [Ackermann’s] wheel as he came past. Then at the line, I managed to get past him,” the Italian said.

Colombia’s Quintana of Arkea–Samsic was caught in a fall 25km from home with the peloton rolling at full pace and he dropped 1 minute, 25 seconds on the day.

Another man tipped as a potential winner, French star Julian Alaphilippe, also suffered a costly puncture 30km from the finish line and rode home with Quintana.

“I was in the lead group and in the time it took to get a new bike we were in the fourth group,” said Alaphilippe of Deceuninck Quick-Step, describing the splits in the wind-lashed peloton.

French climber Thibaut Pinot of Groupama-FDJ also lost precious seconds when he was caught by the sudden late surge led by powerhouse Sagan.

The stage’s action was possibly best described as “something like the Battle of Trafalgar” by French climber Romain Bardet, who hung on to finish just behind winning bunch.

“There were jitters, and wind and damaging attacks — welcome to Paris-Nice,” said AG2R La Mondiale’s Bardet, who also signed up for the race at the last minute.