Jamal Murray inspires Nuggets victory

SEASON SWEEP: The fans were incredulous, the Nuggets furious, but a waved-off basket sparked the hosts more than any of Murray’s 21 points as they defeated the Bucks

AP, DENVER, Colorado





Jamal Murray on Monday led the Nuggets with 21 points, but it was a basket of his that did not count that really ignited Denver’s 109-95 win over the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks.

Murray soared for a thunderous slam dunk over D.J. Wilson with 9.8 seconds left in the third quarter as Denver were clinging to a 74-71 lead. Wilson jumped in an attempt to prevent the jam and was pulverized on the play, staggering out of bounds.

“It was crazy,” Nuggets teammate Jerami Grant said. “I didn’t think he had it in him. Obviously, he does. We’ve seen it.”

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets, top, dunks over D.J. Wilson of the Milwaukee Bucks, right, in the third quarter of their NBA game at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on Monday. The basket was disallowed for a foul. Photo: Ron Chenoy-USA Today

The whistle came, but instead of and-one, it was no way.

The biggest of baskets was waved off and a charge called on Murray instead of a foul on Wilson.

The fans were incredulous, the Nuggets furious, but coach Michael Malone did not challenge the call. (He mistakenly said after the game that he had already used his challenge).

“It definitely wasn’t a foul, but yeah, I wanted to just drive, and I felt like I had a step, so I just took off,” Murray said.

Although the whistle went the other way, the play sparked Denver to a season sweep of the NBA-leading Bucks (53-12), who were without their top six scorers — including reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“The crowd was phenomenal. After that, the crowd was into it every single play, every single steal, rebound, block, bucket,” Murray said. “Once we got them going, they got us going.”

The third quarter ended with Mason Plumlee’s fast-break layup for a 76-71 Denver lead after Monte Morris blocked Frank Mason III’s pull-up three from behind.

Then, the Nuggets pulled away with a 33-24 fourth quarter as Nikola Jokic, who took just two shots in the first half, finally found his rhythm and scored eight of his 10 points, including a three-pointer that snapped an none-for-13 skid from beyond the arc.

Paul Millsap added 20 points and Grant scored 19 as the Nuggets sent the Bucks to their third straight loss and fourth in five games.

Kyle Korver had 23 points to lead a big effort by the Bucks’ backups, but Milwaukee sorely missed all that firepower during a fourth consecutive road defeat.

“At the warmup and certain guys weren’t warming up, I was like: ‘You playing tonight?’ ‘Nope, I don’t think so.’ Different guys are banged up — we’re at that time of year,” Korver said. “We’ve got a good home stretch coming up here and we want to get right. Guys have nicks and knacks, and you take care of it. We’ve got some important games coming up so it was definitely the right call.”

The Nuggets thought that Murray’s waved-off basket was definitely the wrong call, albeit one that sparked them even more than any of his 21 points that did count.

“He definitely raised our energy,” Grant said. “He was hitting a ton of big shots.”

Elsewhere, the Hawks stung the Hornets 143-138 in second overtime, while the Raptors downed the Jazz 101-92.