SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwanese trapped in Cambodian work scams (3/3) 慎防柬埔寨求職詐騙（三）

A: It’s been difficult to find work during this pandemic. No wonder fraud groups are running rampant.

B: However, the organization “Global Anti-Scam Org” has said it will stop providing assistance to Taiwanese scam victims.

A: Why’s that?

Police officers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport stop a victim from traveling to Cambodia in a recent work scam case. 警方在桃園機場阻攔求職詐騙受害者飛往柬埔寨。 Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報朱沛雄

B: Because of the 60 Taiwanese victims who they have helped, not a single person said a simple “thank you” to them.

A: 疫情期間找工作不容易，難怪詐騙集團這麼猖獗。

B: 不過「全球反詐騙組織」宣布，以後不再救援台灣人。

A: 為什麼？

B: 因為在他們救出的六十位台灣人當中，竟然沒人對他們說過一句謝謝。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）