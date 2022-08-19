The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Training Center.”
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。近日起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
炎炎夏日氣溫節節升高，全球暖化造成的極端氣候正在影響世界各地。自六月以來，熱浪襲捲歐洲各地，許多國家都出現了超過攝氏40度的高溫，就連台灣氣溫也是屢創新高。暑假出國如果不小心中暑的話，學會這些英文單字才能和外國人描述症狀喔！ heat exhaustion熱衰竭 熱衰竭的英文是heat exhaustion，exhaust (v)有多重意思，可解釋為「使精疲力竭」或是「用完、耗盡」，另外還有「廢氣」的意思。 We felt exhausted after a long journey. （在長途旅行後我們感到筋疲力盡。） To find the resolution, we've exhausted all our resources. （為了尋找解決方式，我們已經用盡了所有資源。） One of the culprits of air pollution is car exhaust fumes. （汽車廢氣是造成空氣污染的罪魁禍首之一。） exhaust的形容詞是exhaustible「窮盡的」，經常與exhaustive (adj)搞混，這裡的意思為「徹底的、完整的」，是多益測驗的重要單字，常和study／research 搭配，例如(an) exhaustive study／research「完整的研究」。 heat stroke中暑 中暑（heatstroke）比熱衰竭更為嚴重，stroke解釋為「中風」，但是要注意stroke也是strike的過去式。strike當動詞有「打，襲擊」的意思，當名詞時則是「罷工抗議」。 If someone you know shows signs of a heat stroke, first, take him/her to a shaded area. （如果你認識的人出現中暑的症狀時，首先將他移至陰涼處。） A magnitude 4 earthquake struck the island. （島上發生了一次四級地震。） 熱傷害的症狀 熱衰竭和中暑常伴隨著許多症狀，例如昏眩（dizziness），嚴重頭痛（severe headache）、疲倦（tiredness）、噁心（nausea）、嘔吐（vomit）、肌肉痙攣（muscle cramp）…等，如果身旁友人全身發熱，卻沒有出汗（no sweating），但說出意識不清的話，則需要儘快就醫，這些單字在向醫生描述症狀時都非常實用。 sweat「流汗」可當動詞和名詞使用，但是口語上常聽到的no sweat 並不是「沒有出汗」，而是「沒問題、不費力」的意思。 We were covered in sweat after we finished an hour of Zumba. （跳完一個小時的尊巴舞後，我們汗流浹背。） A: Can you help me move the desk? （你可以幫我搬那張桌子嗎？） B: No sweat! （沒問題！） vomit (v)「嘔吐」的同義字是throw up，嘔吐前常有的噁心感可以用形容詞nauseous或sick to one's stomach來表示.
US Pesident Joe Biden signed into law a broad competition bill Tuesday last week that includes about US$52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor research and development, calling it a “once-in-a-generation investment in America itself.” “We need to make these chips here in America to bring down everyday costs and create jobs,” said Biden at a signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act on the White House South Lawn, joined by executives from US semiconductor firms and congressional leaders. Biden said he had visited the US facility where Javelin missiles were made and said the bill would make the nation less reliant
Vegan violins 非動物製品！全球第一把「純素」小提琴 Recently, veganism has been steadily gaining steam. This lifestyle choice __1__the use of animal-based products, especially when it comes to one’s diet and clothing. However, animal products are used in such a wide range of __2__ that living as a true vegan can prove to be a difficult challenge for many people. Those who play the violin, for example, have traditionally had no __3__ but to use instruments that rely heavily on glues made from the skin, bones, and tendons of animals to hold them together. Fortunately for these vegan musicians, however, this is no longer the case. Padraig O’Dubhlaoidh, an
Here are the house rules of the Lin family. 以下為林家的家規。 The Lin Family’s House Rules 1. Ask first if you want to take something that doesn’t belong to you. 2. Think twice before you do everything. 3. Brush your teeth and take a shower before you go to bed. 4. Do not shout when Dad and Mom are talking on the phone. 5. Be home by 9 p.m. and always tell Mom where you are going. ---------- 必備單字 1. belong v.屬於（國中基本1200字） 2. rule v.規則（國中基本1200字） 實用字詞 1. take a shower 「淋浴式」的洗澡；take a bath為「泡澡」 2. belong to someone 屬於某人 3. twice 兩次，think twice為「三思、多加思考」 ---------- 閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀 Ask first／if you／want to／take something／that doesn’t／belong to you. 先詢問／若你／想要／拿東西／但卻不／屬於你。 斷句練習： Brush your teeth