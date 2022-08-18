SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwanese trapped in Cambodian work scams (2/3) 慎防柬埔寨求職詐騙（二）

A: How do these fraud groups cheat job seekers?

B: As soon as a job seeker arrives at the airport in Cambodia, his or her mobile phone, passport and other personal items are confiscated, and then the individual is sold onto a telephone scam call center.

A: If the job seeker does not comply, what happens?

Angkor Park in Siem Reap Province, Cambodia. 位於柬埔寨暹粒省的吳哥窟 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

B: He or she will be beaten up or sold into prostitution, forced to work in the mining industry or even sold on to an organ harvesting operation in Myanmar.

A: 詐騙集團是如何詐騙求職者呢？

B: 求職者一到機場就會被沒收手機、護照等物品，被轉賣到詐騙電話的機房工作。

A: 如果不服從會怎麼樣？

B: 會被打或被送去賣淫、當礦工，甚至會轉賣到緬甸被活摘器官。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）