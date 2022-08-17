SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Taiwanese trapped in Cambodian work scams (1/3) 慎防柬埔寨求職詐騙（一）

A: I just saw a job vacancy in Cambodia on a recruitment Web site, and the salary is really high.

B: Heavens above! Haven’t you seen the news?

A: What news?

Police warn travelers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport about Cambodian work scams. 警方在桃園機場提醒旅客要慎防柬埔寨求職詐騙。 Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報朱沛雄

B: Those job adverts are all employment scams set up by fraud groups. Don’t fall for it!

A: 求職網站上有去柬埔寨工作的職缺，薪水好高唷。

B: 天啊！你都沒在看新聞嗎？

A: 怎麼啦？

B: 那些都是詐騙集團的求職騙局，你千萬別上當！

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）