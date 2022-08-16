華語簡易通 EASY CHINESE FOR YOU!

你們國家夏天天氣怎麼樣？

How is the summer weather in your country?

對話 Dialogues

大為：今天又悶又熱，很不舒服。

美英：對啊！你們國家夏天的天氣怎麼樣？

大為：我們夏天不太熱，只有南部才比較熱。

Dawei: Today is stuffy and hot, very uncomfortable.

Meiying: Yes! How is the weather in your country in summer?

Dawei: We are not too hot in summer, only the south is hotter.

詞彙與短語 Vocabulary & Phrase

又…又… (yòu...yòu…)

both…and… / as well as…

悶 (mēn)

be humid, stuffy

熱 (rè)

be hot

夏天 (xiàtiān)

summer

南部 (nánbù)

the south, the southern region

Get To Know Taiwan

生活小補帖

Weather in Taiwan

台灣屬熱帶海洋型氣候，天氣不穩定，尤其是夏天，常有午後雷陣雨，所以許多人出門時，總是帶把晴雨兩用傘。

Taiwan has a tropical ocean climate with afternoon thunderstorms in summer, so people usually carry umbrellas to protect them from both the rain and the sun.

教材音檔 Audio Files

本文內容及音檔來源: 華語簡易通

For more audio files, visit the center’s Web site at: http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html

國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供

Provided by NTNU Mandarin Training Center: http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/

COPYRIGHT c 2022 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED