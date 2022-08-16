你們國家夏天天氣怎麼樣？
How is the summer weather in your country?
對話 Dialogues
大為：今天又悶又熱，很不舒服。
美英：對啊！你們國家夏天的天氣怎麼樣？
大為：我們夏天不太熱，只有南部才比較熱。
Dawei: Today is stuffy and hot, very uncomfortable.
Meiying: Yes! How is the weather in your country in summer?
Dawei: We are not too hot in summer, only the south is hotter.
詞彙與短語 Vocabulary & Phrase
又…又… (yòu...yòu…)
both…and… / as well as…
悶 (mēn)
be humid, stuffy
熱 (rè)
be hot
夏天 (xiàtiān)
summer
南部 (nánbù)
the south, the southern region
Get To Know Taiwan
生活小補帖
Weather in Taiwan
台灣屬熱帶海洋型氣候，天氣不穩定，尤其是夏天，常有午後雷陣雨，所以許多人出門時，總是帶把晴雨兩用傘。
Taiwan has a tropical ocean climate with afternoon thunderstorms in summer, so people usually carry umbrellas to protect them from both the rain and the sun.
教材音檔 Audio Files
本文內容及音檔來源: 華語簡易通
For more audio files, visit the center’s Web site at: http://mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/book/book-show-6.html
國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心提供
Provided by NTNU Mandarin Training Center: http://www.mtc.ntnu.edu.tw/
COPYRIGHT c 2022 國立臺灣師範大學國語教學中心 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
