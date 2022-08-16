The Taipei Times bilingual pages are having a makeover, with professionally curated content for both English and Chinese learners of all levels.
With our new partners Ivy English, English OK and others, Taipei Times readers can improve their language studies while keeping abreast of important issues in Taiwan and abroad.
A new departure for us is the addition of a Chinese-language learning module, with content provided by the National Taiwan Normal University “Mandarin Training Center.”
《台北時報》雙語版最優質的中英文內容，多年來一向受到讀者們的喜愛。近日起版面全新升級！每週和《常春藤解析英語》、《English OK中學英閱誌》……等專業英語機構合作，提供豐富多元且實用的英語學習內容，不但適合各種程度學生及上班族自修，老師、家長用它當教材也超便利。原先頗受歡迎的雙語新聞則予以保留，持續帶領大家了解國內外之重要議題。
而此次改版除了英語學習以外，本報特別和台灣師範大學「國語教學中心」聯手，為外國讀者們推出華語學習單元，打造最強全方位中英文雙語版，精彩內容在網站上也看的到唷！
Arriving on Aug. 2, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi shone out from the darkness in a pink pantsuit. Pelosi is famous for bringing her fashion A-game in punchy blazers and suits. Having a penchant for pops of color, the speaker often takes things a step further by coordinating her outfits from head to toe. Here are a few tips for building a chic wardrobe like Pelosi: Matching shoes to your outfit: Pelosi’s outfit tells us there are three guidelines for choosing the right shoes. You can either match your shoe color with your outfit, your tops underneath or simply
A: Hey, you’re watching “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.” Me too! B: Of course, it’s the biggest K-drama of the year and a global phenomenon. A: The lead actress Park Eun-bin plays a lawyer with autism. She plays the part so well that many viewers mistakenly believed the actress really is autistic. B: Then there’s lead actor Kang Tae-oh who plays the attorney’s handsome assistant. He’s totally my type! A: 原來你也在看《非常律師禹英禑》，我也是。 B: 當然啦，這可是今年全球最紅的韓劇呢。 A: 女主角朴恩斌飾演自閉症律師，演技好到讓觀眾以為她真的有自閉症。 B: 飾演她同事的男主角姜泰伍也好帥唷，完全是我的菜！ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: I heard that the first episode of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” achieved only 0.9 percent audience viewership. B: But by the 9th episode the audience share had reached 15.8 percent to become the most-viewed drama of the year. A: In addition to the gripping story, because the lawyer is a fan of whales, the drama features lots of whale animation. B: The scenes with the whale animation are really adorable. A: 聽說《非常律師》第一集，收視率只有0.9％。 B: 而到了第九集，收視率飆升到15.8％成為年度劇王。 A: 除了精彩的劇情，因為女主角是鯨魚迷，還有許多鯨魚的動畫特效。 B: 那些動畫鯨魚好可愛。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
K-drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney’ causes sensation (3/3)《非常律師》成年度劇王（三） A: Is it actually possible for an autistic person to become an attorney? B: In Florida, US, there really is an autistic lawyer. A: “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” will have allowed many people to gain an insight into autism. B: I cannot wait for the big finale next week. A: 自閉症患者真的能擔任律師嗎？ B: 在美國的佛羅里達州，真的有一位「自閉症律師」耶。 A: 藉由《非常律師》這部戲，也讓更多人認識了自閉症。 B: 我好期待下週播出的大結局喔。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）